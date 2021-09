Deer probably do not have COVID-19. TV and radio news reported that deer tested positive for COVID, but here is what that really means. The U.S. Department of Agriculture previously infected deer in captivity with COVID. This showed that they could get the virus. In the latest study, they analyzed blood samples from wild deer looking for antibodies for SARS-CoV-2. SARS-CoV-2 is the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO