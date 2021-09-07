Duck Season: Smaller Fall Flight Than Recent Years?

…ducks lay…eight to twelve eggs in a clutch in many cases… they have to be in good body condition to start a nest. And the way they do that is by foraging, basically, invertebrates, and some of our most productive wetlands for invertebrates are the temporary and seasonal basins…and a lot of those wetlands dried up last spring and have been dry all summer. A lot of hens just decide not to nest…because they're in poor body condition and can't lay a full clutch of eggs and incubate them…certain species of ducks will re-nest multiple times if they lose a nest [to predators]. But again, in drought conditions, there's probably a lot of ducks that nested once, lost the nest, and probably won’t re-nest at all. – Steve Cordts, MN DNR Waterfowl Specialist.

ANIMALS ・ 13 DAYS AGO