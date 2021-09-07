Amur Tigers Coming Back-To China!

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after a failed 20-year nation-building exercise has left many Americans and analysts saying, "If only we knew back then what we know now, we would have never gone down that path.'' I am not sure that's true, but it nevertheless raises this question: What are we doing today in foreign policy that we might look back 20 years from now and say, "If only we knew back then what we know now, we would never have gone down that path''?

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 7 DAYS AGO