CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

Amur Tigers Coming Back-To China!

fishgame.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleScientists from Northeastern Forest University in Harbin, China, Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS), UC Davis, Amur Tiger National Reserve, World Wildlife Fund, and other groups recently published their results in the journal Biological Conservation, and say that four major forested landscapes – Laoyeling, Zhang-Guangcailing, Wandashan and the Lesser Khinghan Mountains may be able to support more than 300 Amur tigers (Panthera tigris altaica) including 119 breeding females. .

fishgame.com

Comments / 0

Related
yicaiglobal.com

Tougher Emission Standards Coming for China’s Coking Chemical Industry

(Yicai Global) Sept. 6 -- China’s Ministry of Ecology and Environment is drawing up new emission standards for the coking chemical industry, which are likely to affect over 550 Chinese coking companies. The new standards aim to strengthen control and management of air pollutant emissions and promote improvement of technologies...
INDUSTRY
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Thomas L. Friedman: What comes after the war on terrorism? War on China?

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan after a failed 20-year nation-building exercise has left many Americans and analysts saying, "If only we knew back then what we know now, we would have never gone down that path.'' I am not sure that's true, but it nevertheless raises this question: What are we doing today in foreign policy that we might look back 20 years from now and say, "If only we knew back then what we know now, we would never have gone down that path''?
FOREIGN POLICY
dallassun.com

EU lawmakers back Lithuania amid tensions with China

Brussels [Belgium], September 6 (ANI): Members of the European Parliament extended support for Lithuania on Friday after its decision to enhance ties with Taiwan despite threats from China, reported Focus Taiwan. More than 60 members of the European Parliament voiced their support for Lithuania through an open letter. Members of...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tiger#Northeast China#Russia#World Wildlife Fund#Wcs#Chinese
NPR

Forget Tiger Moms. Now China's 'Chicken Blood' Parents Are Pushing Kids To Succeed

We have a story now that brings to mind so-called tiger parents. That phrase came from a memoir called "Battle Hymn Of The Tiger Mother," whose author, Amy Chua, promoted what was considered a Chinese American style of aggressively pushing kids forward to succeed. Now, in China, some people talk of chicken blood parenting. NPR's Beijing correspondent Emily Feng reports on what it is.
CHINA
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
ECONOMY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Pets
Country
China
Best Life

The CDC Says to Avoid These 2 Popular U.S. Destinations Right Now

The ability to pack a bag and hit the road has been one of the many things upended by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while a short downturn in cases made some hopeful they could begin to travel with ease again, a recent surge in cases is now making the idea of vacationing in some areas feel even further off. The latest setback comes as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has added two more popular destinations to their list of locales travelers should avoid: the Bahamas and St. Martin.
PUBLIC HEALTH
raleighnews.net

Arizona copper mine blocked by officials in Washington

WASHINGTON D.C.: A United States House of Representatives committee has stopped all work at Rio Tinto Limited's Resolution copper mine in Arizona. Area native Americans argued that the presence of the mine would result in destruction of their holy lands. However, officials in Superior, Arizona highlighted the significance of the mine for the region's economy.
ARIZONA STATE
Washington Examiner

A stealth national energy tax is in the $3.5 trillion reconciliation package

Advocates for the behemoth $3.5 trillion reconciliation package under consideration in Congress argue that this bill is necessary to jump-start our economy, fund social programs to make us more like Europe, and usher in the low-carbon energy transition that will bring us to net-zero emissions. We should all remain skeptical.
INCOME TAX
theedgemarkets.com

Rebuking report on Covid-19 vaccine deaths, Pharmaniaga says Covid-19 raw data must be analysed with scientific methods and peer-reviewed

KUALA LUMPUR (Sept 13): Pharmaniaga Bhd has cautioned that any analysis on the raw data of the effectiveness of Covid-19 vaccines, which include fatalities amongst the vaccinated population, released by the Ministry of Healt (MoH) must use the standard scientific methodology and framework, as well as be peer-reviewed. In a...
WORLD
earth.com

Sea ice loss forces polar bears to inbreed

Sea ice reduction in the Arctic caused by global warming diminishes the genetic diversity of polar bears, according to a new study published in the journal Proceedings of the Royal Society B. By isolating polar bear groups from one another, sea ice melting forces the bears to inbreed, which gradually decreases their genetic differentiation.
98.7 WFGR

Delta Variant May Mutate Into Monster Variant

While things seemed to be getting semi back to normal, the delta variant has been raging across Michigan and Dr. Anthony Fauci warns it could mutate to a monster variant. The delta variant cases of COVID-19 are now surpassing the number of people who actually have been vaccinated. If more Michiganders don't get vaccinated soon to slow the delta variant, and new monster variant will mutate that could become even more deadly.
KENT COUNTY, MI
ktoo.org

Watch: In August, scientists saw rare right whales twice in Alaska waters

Right whales are so named because they were the “right” whale to hunt. They’re known for being slow-moving, and they float on the surface after being killed. “It’s estimated that between 26,000 and 37,000 animals were taken in only a handful of decades,” said Jessica Crance, a Research Biologist at the Marine Mammal Lab at the Alaska Fisheries Science Center. “And then they became the target of illegal Soviet whaling in the 1960s. And that decimated what was left of the population and brought them down to what we think are their current numbers.”
WILDLIFE
National Science Foundation (press release)

For copepods, no free lunch in climate change

Challenges for this small marine animal have ripple effects. The world's oceans are becoming increasingly stressful places for marine life, and scientists are working to understand what that means for the future. From rising temperatures to ocean acidification to changes in currents, the challenges are multifaceted, making projections difficult. Copepods...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy