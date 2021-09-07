CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple to hold ‘California streaming’ event; iPhone 13 expected to be revealed

By Debbie Lord, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 6 days ago
Apple is expected to announce the year’s new iPhone next week in a virtual event being called “California streaming.”

The event will be broadcast on Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. ET.

According to several media outlets, the company is expected to unveil its new line of iPhones and Apple Watches.

According to MacRumors.com, the new version of the iPhone is expected to be called the iPhone 13, and come in sizes that are the same as the iPhone 12 series.

According to MacRumors, the new iPhones could be slightly thicker than their predecessors and slightly heavier because the battery is likely to be larger.

Another feature that could change is the arrangement of the phone’s camera lenses. They could be arranged diagonally rather than vertically, the website reported.

The phone could also include a 5-nanometer A15 chip for speed, plus the phone will have improved connectivity, according to PC Magazine.

The next Apple Watch could also be revealed at the event. It reportedly will be called the Apple Watch Series 7, and is rumored to have a new design with flatter edges.

News of new Mac computers could also be revealed at the event.

A release date for the new phone has not been announced. You can watch the event live at apple.com or on the Apple TV app.

