EastEnders spoilers follow. EastEnders has revealed the full details of what will happen when Stacey Slater returns to the BBC One soap after time off our screens. Fans will know that actress Lacey Turner went on maternity leave earlier this year and gave birth to her second child – a son named Trilby Fox – in February. On the show itself, Stacey is currently serving time for something she didn't do, with now-deleted footage showing that Ruby Allen slipped down the stairs rather than being pushed.

CELEBRITIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO