Which MLB teams have been most, least affected by COVID?

Shaw went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Saturday's 9-8 extra-inning win over the White Sox. Getting the start at DH and batting eighth, he blasted a three-run shot off Dylan Cease as part of a seven-run third inning, then played hero in the top of the 10th by bringing home Alex Verdugo with a single. Shaw has been mainly a bench player for Boston despite all the team's recent COVID-19 absences, but he has started three of the last six games and is slashing .267/.333/.667 through 34 plate appearances in his return to the Red Sox with three of his nine homers on the year.

MLB ・ 2 DAYS AGO