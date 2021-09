Paul Pierce is forever enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. His speech at the ceremony should be inducted as well. During his turn at the podium, the Boston Celtics legend shared how grateful he was for a moment that surpassed his wildest dreams in front of his family and friends. The speech wasn’t without a few fitting anecdotes about burning his house down at age seven, messages from mentors that stuck with him and jokes about Danny Ainge trading him or Doc Rivers being a player coach.

