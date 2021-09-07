CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Family Relationships

TIRED AS A MOTHER: SELF-CARE FOR MOMS WHO JUST WANT A NAP (THAT COUNTS)

By Sponsored: Advertising Content
snntv.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOriginally Posted On: (1) Tired As a Mother: Self-Care for Moms Who Just Want a Nap (That Counts | River’s Mouth Trading Company (riversmouth.com) Are you tired as a mother? Toss on your favorite t-shirt, grab some tea, put your hair in a messy bun (no one is judging), and read about self-care for moms.

www.snntv.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Mint Hill Times

Self Care

CHARLOTTE – This week has been an effort this week to make time for myself, my health, and my wellbeing. I started doing a workout each day and will hopefully get in a one to two-mile walk with my daughter daily. These small changes should propel me into getting my health (physical and mental) together and make me a better person.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Boston Globe

7 ways to be a resilient parent when you just want to take a nap

Parents are inundated with conflicting information about how to keep our kids physically safe. Three feet? Six feet? Vaccines in October? Vaccines in 2022? But as we enter a new school year spilling over with uncertainty, it’s just as important to talk about resilience: How to psychologically support our kids even as we’re treading water ourselves.
BOSTON, MA
snntv.com

13 Tips to Help You Get Your Child to Go to Sleep

Originally Posted On: https://parentingtipsandtricks.org/13-tips-to-help-you-get-your-child-to-go-to-sleep/. It may seem a little bit off, but, indeed, kids will always require more time to sleep than adults. Having a good night’s sleep is essential for kids, especially when it comes to maintaining their physical and mental health. Like adults, your child may also have issues sleeping at night, which should concern you as a parent. Most parents will often try to get their kids to sleep early to get enough rest after a long day of play or school. However, almost every parent has experienced the difficulty of getting their child to sleep several times. Most kids will always resist sleeping when bedtime leaves the parent with no option to force them to sleep. The activity can be strenuous to both the child and the guardian, and in most cases, it may lead to unhealthy sleep for both of them.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nap#Self Care#Sleep Hygiene#Personal Hygiene#Mental Health#Self Care For Busy Moms
Thrive Global

Self Care! Are You Prioritizing Yourself In the Midst of This Post Pandemic?

Do you know how to care for yourself? Self care should be a high priority in your daily routine. Practicing self care on a regular basis is extremely beneficial to your overall health, and a perfect excuse to pamper yourself and love your body. Most of us pamper ourselves only when we reach a goal or when we’ve reached the point of exhaustion.
HEALTH
dailyeasternnews.com

Students share their self-care tips for Self-Care Awareness Month

Eastern students shared their own forms of self-care for “Self-Care Awareness Month.”. College is full of homework assignments, exams and multiple extracurricular activities. Since students have so many tasks throughout the week, students often need to utilize self-care to get through the semester. Paige Thing, a sophomore, shared her form...
MENTAL HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Unloving Mothers and the Power (and Tools) of Exclusion

While cultural myths say otherwise, many parents play favorites. A loving mother makes a concerted effort not to; an unloving mother doesn't. All Parental Differential Treatment (having a favorite) is emotionally and psychologically damaging to a child. Mothers (and fathers) excuse, rationalize, and deny favoritism, but its deleterious effects on...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
securityboulevard.com

Wellness Days: Because Employee Care is Self Care

Employee-Care is the ultimate form of Self-Care for any company. We want the incredible people behind the mission to secure the modern data cloud to be at their best and sometimes that means taking a break. Earlier this year, Cyral launched our company sponsored Wellness Day program, giving our team...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Paducah Sun

'Mom, I don't want to die:' Mother shares son's addiction struggles

Jan Towery shared her son Jeremy’s story with a crowd of about 75 people, and how he once begged her to help save his life. They were at Noble Park Tuesday night to recognize International Overdose Awareness Day, a global event that is held annually on Aug. 31. Four Rivers...
PADUCAH, KY
East Tennessean

Self-care important for students

Self-care as a college student is incredibly important. If you are anything like me, you wait to do your self-care until that first cry session of the semester. I want to take a moment to say that I am by no means an expert of the mental health profession. However, I believe these recommended practices can genuinely help individuals.
MENTAL HEALTH
startlandnews.com

‘It’s not just a brand for me anymore’: How Grace & Grind put the selfless in self-care, Black wellness

Kharissa and Wesley Forte were once on the verge of divorce. But after deciding to give their relationship a final push, the two went to counseling. The experience was revelatory, they said, noting it ultimately prompted them to create their own online media company — Grace & Grind — to share lessons and their story with others.
KANSAS CITY, MO
femalefirst.co.uk

How to find yourself after being a people pleaser, by Niki Kinsella

Author Niki Kinsella writes an exclusive feature for Female First. Without realising it, many of us are people pleasers – we go along with what others want for the sake of a quiet life. But after a while, it can cause a lot of anger, frustration, and resentment. Niki Kinsella is a Spiritual and Empowerment coach (www.nikikinsella.com) and the Author of The Feminine Energy Guide – from Self Rejection to Conscious Connection, which is available on Amazon. Here’s her take on how you find yourself after being a people pleaser...
YOGA
Indy100

Kate ‘so caring and considerate’, says mother of cancer patient who met princess

The mother of a five-year-old girl with a rare type of blood cancer has said that a meeting with the Duchess of Cambridge has had a significant impact on the child. Mila Sneddon was featured in a picture from Kate’s lockdown photographic project and came to symbolise isolation during the pandemic after she was pictured kissing the kitchen window at her home as her father stood outside.
HEALTH
EatThis

Delta Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order

The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy