Bossier City, LA

Ceremonies for September 11

By Robert Streeter
arklatexweekend.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 11, many will come together to remember those lost in the terrorist attacks in 2001. Here is a list of ceremonies that we found for September 11. Team RWB hosts its annual Moving Tribute. The goal is to have the American flag in constant motion from sunrise to sunset. Everyone can help keep the flag in motion throughout the day. There will be fellowship, food and the chance to share memories. There will be a memorial ceremony beginning at 10:00am.

