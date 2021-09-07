CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

3 Observations on the Jaguars' Additions of Tyron Johnson, Duke Johnson and Jacob Hollister

By John Shipley
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8wS7_0boz5MRJ00

The Jacksonville Jaguars have a trio of new faces on the offensive depth chart, with the team staying busy in terms of reshuffling the roster ahead of Week 1.

With signing speedy wideout Tyron Johnson and athletic tight end Jacob Hollister to the main roster, while also adding veteran pass-catching running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad on Monday, the Jaguars have increased their speed and overall talent on the offensive side of the ball.

Questions were risen about each of the three positions after initial cuts, but the Jaguars have given their answers with these additions. What does each move mean for the offense moving forward and why did the Jaguars make them? We examine each move below.

Tyron Johnson gives the Jaguars' a badly-needed deep threat alongside DJ Chark

Before the Jaguars claimed former Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Tyron Johnson, the team was missing speed on the outside badly in its receiver room. And while it remains to be seen exactly how many snaps Johnson plays in Jacksonville's offense early in the season, the addition of Johnson's 4.34 speed is a big boost to the depth chart.

Just looking at the initial compilation of receivers on the Jaguars' first 53-man roster, which featured 5-foot-8 Tavon Austin and 5-foot-10 Jamal Agnew, and Laviska Shenault and Marvin Jones, with neither receiver exactly being a burner in terms of vertical speed, the Jaguars were thin on options.

This left only DJ Chark, who missed several weeks of practice and the entire preseason as a result of a hand injury. Chark is a legit deep threat with a 4.34 40 time, but he was the Jaguars' lone explosive speed receiver who could play on the outside. Jacksonville would go on to sign Phillip Dorsett and Devin Smith to the practice squad, but neither is the quality of deep threat that Johnson is considering the 2020 season

Johnson may not be more than the Jaguars' No. 4 receiver and someone they design a few deep shots to a game, but he does give the offense more speed and, perhaps more importantly, gives Meyer more peace of mind.

Jacob Hollister won't save the TE room, but he has made it much more respectable

The reaction to the Jaguars signing Jacob Hollister has been overwhelmingly positive and for a good reason. The Jaguars' were thin at tight end, carrying only three into the regular-season with Chris Manhertz (12 career catches), James O'Shaughnessy (88 career catches), and fifth-round rookie Luke Farrell, who will make his NFL debut on Sunday. The Jaguars were so barren at tight end this preseason that the other three tight ends they invited to camp -- Tim Tebow, Ben Ellefson and Tyler Davis -- were released or waived from the roster and none are currently still with the team, with Ellefson claimed by the Vikings, Davis signing to the Colts' practice squad and Tebow signing to ESPN.

With that said, some context is required. Hollister is a terrific athlete for the position and has an ideal pass-catching skill set, but he is still a role player by nature. He has never caught a pass longer than 23 yards and isn't a high-volume target. He has been a good red-zone threat with six touchdowns over the last two years, but he finished No. 43 in yards per route run among tight ends with at least 20 targets last season at just 1.04, according to Pro Football Focus. He was still a productive player who can find a role, but he isn't a game-changer who will stop the Jaguars from still looking for tight end upgrades in the future.

Even with that context, though, Hollister is an addition worth giving credit to the Jaguars to. Had they signed Hollister in March, it would have been seen as a solid addition, so it is noteworthy to see them be able to grab him right before the start of the season. He gives the Jaguars' an athletic pass-catcher who can detach from the line of scrimmage, a player who is similar to incumbent starting tight end James O'Shaughnessy. Before Hollister, O'Shaughnessy was alone on the Jaguars' roster in that regard. Considering all of the above factors, along with Hollister producing under Brian Schottenheimer in Seattle the last two seasons, then it is hard to not be positive about the signing, even if some expectations should be tempered.

Duke Johnson should be on the game day roster sooner than later based on his skill set

Much like with Johnson and Hollister, it still isn't yet clear how large of a role in the team's offensive plans that Duke Johnson will play in 2021. While the Jaguars signed him to the practice squad on Monday, it wouldn't be surprising to see him spend significant time on the active roster, or at the very least a few game day rosters. The Jaguars' simply have needed a running back with Johnson's skill set in the worst way since Travis Etienne's season-ending injury, even with Johnson's days of being a top option in a backfield being over.

James Robinson should be expected to be the Jaguars' work horse back and logic would say he should play a heavy percantage of the Jaguars' third-down snaps due to his pass-blocking ability. Behind him, Carlos Hyde mostly serves as reinforcement to the ground and power game, while Dare Ogunbowale is more of a special teams asset than a offensive playmaker. None offer the same pass-catching skillset that Johnson does, even if Johnso isn't the same receiving threat he was a few years ago.

The Jaguars have a staff that is used to throwing the football to the running back, and the team had grand plans for Etienne's rookie year, especially in terms of contributing to the passing game. Johnson can serve as a partial solution to the loss of Etienne, even if only for a short time. The Jaguars are missing that kind of back on their current 53-man roster, so adding that kind of skill set to the offense can only help the team.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Urban Meyer Quitting the Jaguars to Become USC’s Head Coach is the Fairytale Ending Football Fans Deserve

Hello USC, this is Urban Meyer. About that job opening you have right now, how soon do you need me? Tonight is fine. Send the jet. College football fans were abuzz at the news of USC firing Clay Helton as their head football coach, Monday, two days after the Trojans lost to Stanford. And many pondered if Meyer, who has coached all of one game with the Jacksonville Jaguars, would be ready to ditch his brief NFL experiment and head west.
NFL
The Spun

Jerry Jones Was Asked If Trevor Lawrence Is A ‘Special Talent’

On Sunday, the Dallas Cowboys will host the Jacksonville Jaguars in their preseason finale. It’ll be the first time that “America’s Team” gets to see what rookie quarterback Trevor Lawrence is made of. Lawrence was recently named the starting quarterback for the Jaguars. Of course, that decision didn’t really shock...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Travis Etienne
Person
Tyler Davis
First Coast News

Jaguars claim Chargers' Tyron Johnson off waivers

For months, Urban Meyer has emphasized "speed" as a need at every position for the Jaguars. He's now added it big time at the wide receiver position. With first-priority on the waiver wire for the first time in franchise history, the Jaguars claimed Chargers' wide receiver Tyron Johnson Wednesday morning, per the NFL's release. Johnson caught 20 passes for 398 yards (19.9 yards per catch) and three touchdowns in 12 games in 2020. He also runs a 4.36 40-yard dash.
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Add TE Jacob Hollister To Active Roster; K Vedvik To Practice Squad

The Jacksonville Jaguars have signed TE Jacob Hollister to the active roster and K Kaare Vedvik to the practice squad, the team announced Friday. Hollister serves as a replacement to past options at tight end such as Tyler Davis, Ben Ellefson and Tim Tebow, and the fifth-year veteran has a chance to carve out a legitimate role in the offense moving forward.
NFL
wesb.com

Bills release Jacob Hollister

Jacob Hollister‘s bid to be one of the Bills’ tight ends has come to an end. Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Bills are releasing Hollister as they trim their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. Hollister signed with the Bills as a free agent in March after spending the last two seasons [more]
NFL
Pro Football Rumors

Jaguars expected to sign veteran TE Jacob Hollister

After getting cut by the Bills earlier this week, veteran tight end Jacob Hollister has found a new home. The veteran tight end is expected to sign with the Jaguars, reports NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Hollister received interest from several teams, according to Pelissero, but the 27-year-old decided to join...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Jacksonville Jaguars#Los Angeles Chargers#Chark#Espn#Pro Football Focus
Kansas City Star

Jaguars sign former Bills, Seahawks TE Jacob Hollister

The Jacksonville Jaguars signed tight end Jacob Hollister on Friday, three days after Buffalo surprisingly released the fifth-year pro. The 6-foot-4, 285-pound Hollister has 74 receptions for 652 yards and six touchdowns in four seasons with New England (2017—18) and Seattle (2019-20). He signed with Buffalo earlier this year. Hollister...
NFL
JaguarReport

Jaguars Sign Duke Johnson To Practice Squad, Work Out Reuben Foster

The Jacksonville Jaguars made more roster moves on Monday, signing running back Duke Johnson to the practice squad and releasing running back Nathan Cottrell. The club also worked out linebacker Reuben Foster. Johnson's agent, Drew Rosenhaus announced the running back's signing on Monday afternoon. The Jaguars confirmed the signing and Cottrell's release Monday evening.
NFL
USA Today

Poll: Should the Jaguars pick up running back Duke Johnson?

The Jacksonville Jaguars’ preseason took a disappointing turn when the team suffered a devastating injury. Rookie running back Travis Etienne, who the team selected with the 25th pick in the 2021 NFL draft, was lost for the season with a foot injury that will require surgery. Without Etienne, the team...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Analysis Network

How the signing of Duke Johnson affects the Jaguars’ backfield

The Jacksonville Jaguars are entering a new era in their franchise with Urban Meyer accepting the reins as their new head coach. Besides Meyer, Trevor Lawrence is now the starting quarterback of the Jaguars, bringing hope to a franchise that hasn’t experienced much winning in recent seasons. As for the backfield, the goal was for James Robinson and rookie Travis Etienne to split the workload, but Etienne suffered an unfortunate season-ending foot injury. Due to Etienne’s ailment, Jacksonville recently signed Duke Johnson to provide more depth at running back.
NFL
fantasypros.com

Fantasy Football Waiver Wire: Elijah Mitchell, Tim Patrick, Tony Jones Jr. (2021)

After spending all of Monday joking about overreacting to Week 1 results, most fantasy football players are going to do exactly that. Perhaps a sobering reminder will deter you from unloading your entire FAB budget on some Joe Schmo who scored a touchdown Sunday. This time last season, Malcolm Brown headlined waiver-wire columns after tallying 110 yards and two touchdowns in Week 1. Other standouts included Parris Campbell, Benny Snell Jr., and Gardner Minshew.
NFL
JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
356
Followers
581
Post
52K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

Comments / 0

Community Policy