Are you a Vikings fan who tuned out the offseason? We'll catch you up

By Jack White
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Vikings 2021 season officially starts on Sept. 12, but there are plenty of things the team has done leading up to this moment.

For some fans, it can be hard to keep up. Maybe you weren’t able to catch the preseason games this year, or maybe you’ve tuned out football to focus on something else in the summer or spring.

If you’ve been reading every single Vikings article you can find — and if you’ve looked up information on Danny Etling or Case Cookus — then this article is likely not for you.

But if you are not caught up, here is a helpful list:

The Vikings have a new-look offensive line

Minnesota Vikings offensive tackle Rashod Hill (69) goes up against Detroit Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Minnesota saw Riley Reiff go elsewhere this offseason, but the Vikings drafted a potential replacement.

However, rookie tackle Christian Darrisaw has been out due to injury for much of this offseason. As Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported, Mike Zimmer said Darrisaw is returning to practice Wednesday.

That’s likely not enough time for him to seize the starting left tackle spot from Rashod Hill. Hill has been a swing tackle for Minnesota recently.

Before that, Hill was a starter for the Vikings. In 2018, he moved from right to left tackle after Reiff got hurt. Brian O’Neill came into the starting lineup to replace Hill on the right side. The rest is history: O’Neill played well, so when Reiff came back, Hill lost his starting spot on the offensive line. Hill’s experience in a starting role might come in handy as Darrisaw gets acclimated.

The Vikings also have a new right guard in Oli Udoh, a sixth-round pick in 2019 who has developed into a starter. He played well in limited time this preseason.

Other than that, the team is using Ezra Cleveland at left guard, Garrett Bradbury at center and, of course, O’Neill at right tackle.

The Vikings have a new punter and kicker

Minnesota Vikings place kicker Greg Joseph lines up a field goal attempt during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)

Minnesota cut Dan Bailey this offseason. The Vikings replaced him with kicker Greg Joseph. Joseph hasn’t kicked in an NFL regular season game since 2019, and that year he only took extra points.

Joseph missed two kicks from over 50 yards in the preseason. He made all his other field goals and extra points during the slate. It’s sort of unknown how he will do as the Vikings kicker this year.

Minnesota also elected to go with a different punter. The Vikings released Britton Colquitt and signed Jordan Berry. Asked why his team did that, Mike Zimmer said they were looking for a punter with a bigger leg.

Minnesota brought back some familiar faces

Sep 9, 2018; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive lineman Everson Griffen (97) in the first quarter against San Francisco 49ers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

Former Vikings Sheldon Richardson, Mackensie Alexander, Stephen Weatherly and Everson Griffen all returned to the team this offseason.

The team also signed some big-name free agents, such as CB Patrick Peterson and DT Dalvin Tomlinson.

Overall, the Vikings defense should improve a lot, thanks in part to some players reuniting in Minnesota.

TE Irv Smith Jr. is injured

Minnesota Vikings tight end Irv Smith stretches during the NFL football team’s training camp Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, in Eagan, Minn. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

The Vikings presumptive tight end one suffered a meniscus injury that will likely leave him out for the 2021 season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Smith was seen as a player who could break out in 2021, considering Kyle Rudolph departed for the Giants this offseason.

For now, the Vikings will have to utilize tight ends Tyler Conklin and Chris Herndon. Conklin filled in when Rudolph and Smith were both absent at times in 2020. Herndon was acquired in a trade with the Jets after Smith got injured.

The Vikings’ tight end group will not be as good now. That could lead to the team using three wide receivers more often.

The Vikings are slight favorites against the Bengals in the opener

Dec 17, 2017; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive back Harrison Smith (22) in the second quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are seen as slight favorites over the Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. Minnesota should beat this team, but if it can’t, the Vikings could be looking at another disappointing season.

