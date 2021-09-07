SPONSORED: 50 million Toyota Corollas sold

If you’re the owner of a Toyota Corolla, then you know just how efficient, reliable, and fun to drive this sporty sedan can be. If you’re not the owner of one, what are you waiting for? Toyota just hit a major milestone for this best-seller and our N Charlotte Toyota dealership is here with the details.

As of July 2021, 50 million Toyota Corollas have officially been sold. 50 million! This much-loved sedan was first introduced back in 1966 with a starting MSRP of just $1,700… and it’s come a long way. 12 generations later, it’s still a much-loved drive time solution, and we’re here to give you some of the highlights. Here’s what we love about the N Charlotte Toyota Corolla.

Four reasons why we love the 2022 Toyota Corolla

It’s tech-savvy. You may think that with a low starting MSRP of just $20,075, it wouldn’t have much to offer in the way of futuristic features. Think again! The 2022 Toyota Corolla offers tech like an integrated backup camera with projected path, the Smart Key System with Push Button Start, Qi wireless charging, USB ports, and an option 8” touchscreen JBL audio system with nine speakers, navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Sirius XM Satellite Radio, and more.

It’s fuel-efficient. The N Charlotte Toyota Corolla has a 1.8L 4-cylinder engine under the hood that manages 31/38 mpg as well as offers normal, sport, and eco drive modes. On top of that, the latest generation is now available in a hybrid model, which cuts way down on emissions and also boosts your fuel economy up to an incredible 53/52 mpg.

It’s stylish. Just because it’s affordable doesn’t mean it can’t pack a punch in the style department. This sporty sedan comes in an array of both bright and subdued paint colors so you can choose your hue; it also has exterior features like LED lighting, a sport mesh front grille, sport side rocker panels, a rear spoiler, and alloy wheels in multiple sizes, colors, and design options. The interior is similarly decked out with features like a sleek SofTex trim, a leather-trimmed steering wheel, metallic and chrome trim, premium instrumentation, and ambient lighting.

It’s versatile. The options are seemingly endless when you shop the 2022 Toyota Corolla at Toyota of N Charlotte. You’ll have NINE different models to choose from, including one hybrid option, as well as 16 different paint colors and combos to sift through. On top of that, eight different packages ranging from interior options to tech options are available, as well as two different tire options for the Apex Edition and the option to add on a Blind-Spot Monitor with Rear Cross-Traffic Alert.

