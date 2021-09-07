You Owe It to Yourself to Watch Michael K. Williams and Anthony Bourdain Explore Brooklyn
As the devastating news spread yesterday that the beloved actor Michael K. Williams had died at his home in Brooklyn at the age of 54, fans and colleagues remembered his astounding work in film and television. Plenty mourned him by referencing his indelible work as Omar Little on The Wire, one of the greatest television characters of all time. Others remembered his currently Emmy nominated work in Lovecraft Country. But one appearance that featured Williams simply as himself takes on a new level of profundity.www.thrillist.com
Comments / 2