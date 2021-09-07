You Owe It to Yourself to Watch Michael K. Williams and Anthony Bourdain Explore Brooklyn

On Sept. 6, Emmy nominated actor Michael K. Williams was found dead in his Brooklyn home. His sister, Michelle Chambers, has now released a statement. According to author and activist Jasmyne Cannick, Compton Councilmember Michelle Chambers stated, “Our family has been shaken to the core of the loss of our Mike. Thank you to everyone who contacted us, flooded us with love, and more importantly, prayers. I will miss my brother, my best friend and birthday partner in this realm, but I know he will continue to watch over me and our family in heaven as he did on earth.”

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 6 DAYS AGO