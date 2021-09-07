CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IRS says billions more going out next week in child tax credit stimulus payments: What day will it arrive?

Cover picture for the articleThe IRS has already distributed $15 billion to families in the month of August alone. Altogether there were 61 million children who benefited from Child Tax Credit advance payments, which were intended to give families $250 to $300 per eligible child under 17. A third payment is coming next week...

