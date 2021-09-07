Northeastern welcomes record-breaking class of 2025

Two College classes, together for the first time, celebrated their convocations on the same day, at separate outdoor events—one in the morning, the other in the afternoon—welcoming them to a fully re-opened Harvard. The Class of 2025 is larger than usual, and includes a number of students who deferred enrollment last year amid the pandemic; the Class of 2024 spent their freshman year attending classes remotely; two-thirds of them lived on campus, but in locked down conditions. As Tuesday’s ceremonies opened at Tercentenary Theatre, Dean of Students Katherine O’Dair proclaimed, “I have been waiting 12 months to say this: Welcome to campus!”

HARVARD, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO