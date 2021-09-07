CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northeastern welcomes record-breaking class of 2025

By Hannah Rosman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite the unprecedented circumstances this past year’s applicant pool found themselves in, more students chose to apply to Northeastern than ever before. Northeastern saw a 17% increase in applicants from last year, receiving 75,223 applications, according to an email to The News from university spokesperson Jessica Hair. International applicants, while inhibited by restrictions on travel due to COVID-19, still showed an increase of 6%.

