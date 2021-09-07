CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oregon State

5 breakout players from Purdue's Week 1 victory over Oregon State

By Kyle Charters
saturdaytradition.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePurdue scored a huge Week 1 victory against Oregon State on Saturday, holding off the Beavers in the fourth quarter for a 30-21 final. The game was a thriller, with OSU twice closing to within 2 in the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers got contributions from all over the field — offense, defense and special teams — including from several breakout players. Let’s take a look at 5 who played well in Game 1 and will have a big say in whether the Boilermakers can keep up momentum.

saturdaytradition.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon College Sports
State
Illinois State
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Sports
Local
Oregon Football
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oregon State Football#American Football#Beavers#Osu#Tfl#All America Fcs#Samford

Comments / 0

Community Policy