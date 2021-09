When “The Crown” debuted on Netflix back in 2016, it was a revelation. The ensemble was glorious, with great actors like Claire Foy, Vanessa Kirby, John Lithgow and Jared Harris gracing the cast list. Not to mention the subject matter was royals and history, one often publicized but rarely in a nuanced portrayal. Even with the show’s anthology approach to replacing actors with older counterparts every two seasons, the transitions do not diminish any of the ravenous consumption of episodes “The Crown” experiences from its fans.

