OHIO Chillicothe celebrates 75 years
CHILLICOTHE- Ohio University Chillicothe is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with an Open House Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a free event and open to the public. Planned festivities include the “Back to the Future” DeLorean car, the Mighty Children’s Museum demonstration, Petland pets, the Chillicothe High School Marching Band, a gallery exhibit, a food truck, cake cutting and hayrides.www.newswatchman.com
