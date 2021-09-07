CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ohio State

OHIO Chillicothe celebrates 75 years

By Staff Report
newswatchman.com
 6 days ago

CHILLICOTHE- Ohio University Chillicothe is celebrating its 75th anniversary this year with an Open House Celebration, Saturday, Oct. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This will be a free event and open to the public. Planned festivities include the “Back to the Future” DeLorean car, the Mighty Children’s Museum demonstration, Petland pets, the Chillicothe High School Marching Band, a gallery exhibit, a food truck, cake cutting and hayrides.

www.newswatchman.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
County
Ross County, OH
City
Chillicothe, OH
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachia#Petland#Ouc#Ohio Chillicothe#Linkedin

Comments / 0

Community Policy