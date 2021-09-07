Tennessee could continue four-man rotation at linebacker

It took just one game for Tennessee to show how much its linebacker situation has improved over the course of the offseason. There were days in spring practice back in March and April when the Vols were fortunate to have five players available at the position, but after a couple of additions and returns of players from injury and suspension, they played four linebackers regular snaps in last week's season-opening win against Bowling Green. Juwan Mitchell and Jeremy Banks started and Aaron Beasley and Solon Page III also played extensively after entering the game on Tennessee's third defensive series, and the two tandems played very similar snap counts.