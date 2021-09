Ezekiel Elliott was a non-factor against the Buccaneers in Week 1, so where do the Dallas Cowboys go from here with their highly paid running back?. Football is back in a big way as Thursday night marked the first official matchup in Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dallas Cowboys. This clash between two offenses who love to spread the ball did not disappoint as it was a back and forth tilt all the way through the end of the fourth quarter, but ultimately ended in a victory for the defending Super Bowl champs. Dallas now starts the season with an 0-1 record.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO