Relationship Advice

Spectrum Ambiguity

Slate
 6 days ago

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Danny Lavery welcomes journalist Zack Budryk and photographer Charlie Stern. Together, Budryk and Stern co-host the...

slate.com

districtchronicles.com

What It Means and the Aromantic Spectrum

An aromantic is a person who has little to no romantic attraction to other people. You may be aromantic if you feel physically attracted to people, but you don’t have crushes. You may also not want to do things associated with romance, like sharing a bed or getting married. Visit...
Slate

Slate's Mistakes for the Week of Sept. 6

Due to an editing error, the Sept. 7 Big Mood, Little Mood show page misidentified Zack Budryk as an environmental journalist and Charlie Stern as an essayist. Budryk is a journalist, and Stern is a photographer. In a Sept. 7 Television, Willa Paskin misspelled Ann Coulter’s first name and Juanita...
Primetimer

Whoopi Goldberg Unloads on Bill Maher: 'The Separation of Anthems is So Clear to Us'

New! Listen to our weekly View in Review podcast. One week into The View's 25th season, Whoopi Goldberg continues to dazzle. On Monday, the longtime moderator unloaded on Bill Maher, who spent Friday's episode of Real Time complaining about "Lift Every Voice and Sing," long considered the Black national anthem, playing before the NFL opener last week. Goldberg insisted that the need for a Black national anthem is clear, as "the separation of the anthems has always been so clear to us," and she railed against Maher for dismissing the concerns of minorities as solely a product of "woke" society, saying, "I've never been asleep!"
#Slate Plus#The Stim4stim Podcast#Toast#Twitter
Mashed

Unexpected Foods That Are Forbidden In The Bible

When it comes to dietary restrictions observed for religious reasons, one of the most famous might be meat-free Fridays, especially during Lent. It's a rule that's been around for a long time: Even in the Middle Ages, people were finding creative ways around it. (Beaver, anyone?) It's definitely plucked right out of the Bible, isn't it?
Slate

Do We Really Have to Feel Bad for Elizabeth Holmes?

Elizabeth Holmes met Sunny Balwani when she was 18 years old. He was 37. They began dating around the same time that Holmes dropped out of Stanford to start a blood testing company, Theranos. About six years later, Balwani joined Theranos as Chief Operating Officer. He was known for his temper. He left the company in 2016, amid investigations into its technology.
Belief.Net

What Would Jesus Do in Today's World?

Today’s world is extremely chaotic. Not that it hasn’t always been chaotic, but some things taking place in modern times have made things crazier and left us feeling more uncertain. Two major culprits are the increase in the number of people on our planet, along with our level of connectivity. In addition, humanity is continually faced with extreme situations, forcing us into social, financial and economic crises. We are also dealing with some of the greatest political and social challenges of our lifetime. Everything from the COVID-19 crises to sexual scandals inside and outside the Church, our world is plagued with complex and divisive issues. If your heart aches every time, you turn on the news or think about the problems of today, think about what Jesus is experiencing. If Jesus were still walking on this earth today, how would He respond? The best way to figure out the answer is to look at Jesus’ teachings and character, which we can find directly in scripture.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Podcast
TVShowsAce

Panicked Courtney Waldrop Seeks Advice As Eric Leaves Her Alone

A panicked Courtney Waldrop took to Instagram last night to seek the advice of Sweet Home Sextuplets fans. She was preparing for her husband Eric to leave her. He was leaving her alone with the children. Her panicked request for advice, however, was not on how to survive nine children by herself. Courtney Waldrop is a pretty confident mother. And, she knows she’ll be alright alone with the kids for a while.
Spencer Evening World

Daily Devotional: Two Little Words

His master replied, “Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master’s happiness!” - Matthew 25:21 (NIV) Matthew 25:14-21 Today’s scripture reading describes a master’s positive response to a servant who...
Thrive Global

Marina Tarasova of Paloma Health: "Comfort with ambiguity"

Comfort with ambiguity. The reality of the matter is that nothing will ever go the exact way you want it to. This is true in nearly all facets of life, but especially as a founder. There is going to be a level of inexactness when it comes to strategy, execution, funding, growth, etc. that will, ultimately, be beyond your control. And that’s okay. The sooner founders realize that certain things are out of their hands, the sooner their headaches will go away.
Slate

What 9/11 Did to My Life

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. For Muslim Americans, the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks marks a full generation...
Literary Hub

Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi on the Ambiguous and Unfolding Process of Healing

Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi is the guest. Her latest novel, Savage Tongues, is out now from Mariner Books. Azareen Van der Vliet Oloomi: I am obviously a big fan of women writers who use stream of consciousness, like Virginia Woolf or even Rachel Cusk, and the way that time kind of circles and loops in texts by those writers. Marguerite Duras, too, Clarice Lispector. I feel like that aesthetic choice, which is more a structural choice about how you manage duration and the passage of time in a novel, works really well when you’re trying to actually capture the lived experience of a traumatic event that has a really long afterlife. And I was interested in the way that trauma, language, and memory interact with one another, and how the way we talk about trauma changes over time as our identities evolve. And then in turn, our memory of what happened also begins to shift.
Wired

Psychologists Are Learning What Religion Has Known for Years

Even though I was raised Catholic, for most of my adult life, I didn’t pay religion much heed. Like many scientists, I assumed it was built on opinion, conjecture, or even hope, and therefore irrelevant to my work. That work is running a psychology lab focused on finding ways to improve the human condition, using the tools of science to develop techniques that can help people meet the challenges life throws at them. But in the 20 years since I began this work, I’ve realized that much of what psychologists and neuroscientists are finding about how to change people’s beliefs, feelings, and behaviors—how to support them when they grieve, how to help them be more ethical, how to let them find connection and happiness—echoes ideas and techniques that religions have been using for thousands of years.
Slate

Dear Prudence Uncensored: "Triggered but Silent"

This week, Jenée Desmond-Harris and Akoto Ofori-Atta discuss a Prudie letter: “Triggered but Silent.”. Jenée Desmond-Harris: This question made me so mad and sad and annoyed. She is a busy woman with a stressful job, and she’s having to spend her valuable free time stressing over this shit!. Akoto Ofori-Atta:...
Slate

We've Got Mail: Emoji Hearts, #YoungerSelf, and Chernobyl

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. On today’s episode, Rachelle and Madison open up the mailbag to answer a few questions from...
Slate

Culture Gabfest "10 Rings, 12 Minutes, and 20 Years" Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. This week, Steve and Dana are joined by Slate senior editor Allegra Frank. First, the panel...
Slate

The "20 Years Since 9/11" Edition

Slate Plus members get ad-free versions of all Slate podcasts, plus extra segments, bonus episodes, and more. Try it today for just $1. Please enable javascript to get your Slate Plus feeds. Episode Notes. Here are some notes and references from this week’s show:. Garrett M. Graff for the Atlantic:...
Slate

What's Harder Than Answering Trivia Questions? Writing Them.

On this week’s episode of Working, June Thomas spoke with Shayne Bushfield, aka Thorsten A. Integrity, about LearnedLeague, the online trivia empire that he founded and runs. They discussed the ins and outs of how the league operates, his quest to diversify the subject matter of the “trivia canon,” and the various methods for writing solid trivia questions. This partial transcript has been edited and condensed for clarity.
