Economy

Employee or Independent Contractor? | Paid Content

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePAID CONTENT | Attorney Kim Baer discusses the difference between having someone who is considered an "employee" compared to an "independent contractor." As an EMPLOYER it is important to have people who work for you categorized correctly and Kim explains some of the factors that are are taken into account when this determination is selected. Kim stresses that if you are uncertain then you want to sit down with your lawyer and go over the specific situation. You can get in touch with the Baer Law Office at www.baerlawoffice.com or 515-279-2000 to answer questions.

Economy
