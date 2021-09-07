India, US Sign Agreement To Develop Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

Hughes Network Systems, an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company have signed two agreements for providing low-latency, satellite based connectivity in the United States and India. In the US, they have signed a distribution agreement to focus on enterprise services. And in India, they have entered into an MOU for a strategic agreement to distribute services to large enterprises, small and medium businesses, government, telcos and ISPs, including in the rural and remote parts of the country. Services will be offered by Hughes Network Systems, and Hughes Communications India respectively. Hughes and OneWeb intend to work together to broaden distribution globally, with Hughes to offer OneWeb's low-latency, high-speed connectivity for markets such as enterprise, government, commercial aviation and maritime, cellular backhaul, and community Wi-Fi hotspots.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO