CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

India, US Sign Agreement To Develop Unmanned Aerial Vehicles

By zenger.news
vidanewspaper.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — India and the United States have recently signed an agreement to co-develop air-launched Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV) under the US-India Defense Technology and Trade Initiative, a bilateral defense cooperation mechanism that promotes joint collaboration in technology exchange, said the US Air Force. “Air Vice-Marshal Narmdeshwar Tiwari, Indian Air...

vidanewspaper.com

Comments / 0

Related
raleighnews.net

India, Australia exploring areas in AI, unmanned vehicle

New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): Lauding significant progress in the defence engagements between India and Australia based on Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that both the countries are exploring new areas in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) and unmanned vehicles. Speaking at India-Australia...
CARS
C4ISR & Networks

Israeli, British firms to deliver unmanned vehicles for UK experimental program

JERUSALEM — Israel Aerospace Industries and U.K. firm Marlborough Communications Limited will deliver four Remote Platoon Vehicles to the British Defence Ministry as part of an experimental program for unmanned systems. The ministry’s Future Capability Group wants to identify future military requirements of unmanned ground vehicles, or UGV, through a...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
everythingrf.com

Hughes and OneWeb Sign Agreements for LEO Based Satellite Services in India and the US

Hughes Network Systems, an innovator in satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks for 50 years, and OneWeb, the low Earth orbit satellite communications company have signed two agreements for providing low-latency, satellite based connectivity in the United States and India. In the US, they have signed a distribution agreement to focus on enterprise services. And in India, they have entered into an MOU for a strategic agreement to distribute services to large enterprises, small and medium businesses, government, telcos and ISPs, including in the rural and remote parts of the country. Services will be offered by Hughes Network Systems, and Hughes Communications India respectively. Hughes and OneWeb intend to work together to broaden distribution globally, with Hughes to offer OneWeb's low-latency, high-speed connectivity for markets such as enterprise, government, commercial aviation and maritime, cellular backhaul, and community Wi-Fi hotspots.
BUSINESS
Advanced Television

Hughes, OneWeb sign US & India LEO deals

Satellite and multi-transport technologies and networks specialist Hughes Network Systems and low Earth orbit satellite communications company OneWeb have signed a distribution agreement in the US focused on enterprise services. In India, the parties have entered into an MOU for a strategic agreement to distribute services to large enterprises, small...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Examiner

China threatens to send warships inside US territorial waters

China, on Wednesday, threatened to send warships into U.S. territorial waters. The Global Times called on People's Liberation Army Navy warships to travel to "U.S. military bases in the Asia-Pacific and the U.S. allies' coastlines to conduct close-in reconnaissance operations and declare freedom of navigation." The editorial added that "the U.S. will definitely see the PLA show up at its doorstep in the not-too-distant future."
POLITICS
houstonmirror.com

Interim Trade Agreement between India, UK

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India and UK aim to launch negotiations on free trade agreement (FTA) by November 1 this year. The two sides look for an Interim agreement by March 22 and later a comprehensive agreement. The matter came up during the discussions held between Piyush Goyal...
ECONOMY
Jordan's

Another virus has arrived which is 70% more deadly than COVID.

India is rushing to contain the outbreak of a virus that has claimed the life of a 12-year-old boy and is even deadlier than the COVID-19 - Nipah virus. Last week the boy was taken to the hospital in southern Kerala with a high fever and brain inflammation. After tests, he was diagnosed with the Nipah virus and died Sunday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Air Force#Unmanned Aerial Vehicles#National Defense#Indian Air Force#Air Staff For Plans#Major Defense Partner#Us Air Forces#Afrl#Drdo#Government#Project Agreement#Ani
washingtonnewsday.com

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror.

Ex–Russian President Vladimir Putin says the 9/11 anniversary is a good time to reflect on the United States’ failed war on terror. The failure of the US engagement in Afghanistan to eradicate terrorism, a goal that demands “the entire world community,” according to former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, should be remembered on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.
POLITICS
Popular Mechanics

There are many legends, myths, and tales about the iconic and still-mysterious B-2 stealth bomber. The following one is actually true.

On April 8, 1999, Major Tom Bussiere looked out at the ink-black night sky from his mission commander’s seat of the B-2. While contemplating his future (at what altitude remains classified), Bussiere saw flashes of lightning far below, rippling through the massive thunderstorm clouds that filled the entire horizon. It had been a long flight to enemy airspace—14 hours nonstop—and an even longer last few months. The B-2 pilots, and their maintainers, had been told to expect a bombing campaign of two or three nights at the start of the Kosovo War. This was their third month of round-the-clock operations.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
americanmilitarynews.com

Pics: 4 Chinese warships off Alaskan coast; US military releases photos

Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) warships traveled within 46 miles of Alaska’s Aleutian Island coast last month and were photographed by U.S. Coast Guard images released on Sunday. The images, taken by U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Bertholf, spotted the Chinese ships on Aug. 30 inside the U.S. exclusive economic...
MILITARY
theaviationgeekclub.com

The F-14 Tomcat posed such a serious threat to the Soviets that once they tried to fish one that fell off the aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy

The Soviets tried to go fishing for an F-14 that fell off the USS John F. Kennedy in 1976 – after the plane’s control systems went haywire and the pilot/RIO had to eject. Designed in 1968 to take the place of the controversial F-111B, then under development for the US Navy’s carrier fighter inventory, the Grumman F-14A Tomcat used the AWG-9 system and carried the six AIM-54 Phoenix missiles that had been intended for the F-111B. A completely new fighter system was designed around these with emphasis on close-in fighting “claws” along with standoff missile fighting.
MILITARY
aerotechnews.com

Eglin reactivates historic 60th Fighter Squadron

After a 12-year break, the 60th Fighter Squadron was reactivated Aug. 20, 2021 at Eglin Air Force Base, Fla. Flying as part of the 33rd Fighter Wing, the squadron will plan and execute a training curriculum in support of U.S. Air Force training requirements for the F-35A Lightning II Joint Strike Fighter.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Government ends Covid vaccine deal after ‘breach of obligations’, Valneva says

More information is being sought from the UK Government after a drugs firm said its contract to supply coronavirus vaccines had been terminated.The French pharmaceutical company Valneva said the Government had alleged it was “in breach of its obligations” under the deal to supply the vaccine, which it is currently developing at its facility in Livingston, West Lothian.Scottish Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said the move would be a “blow” for the site – visited by Prime Minister Boris Johnson back in February.Mr Yousaf stated: “When it comes to their supposed alleged failure to meet their contract obligations, we obviously are...
WORLD
UPI News

CDC designates 10 destinations as "very high" travel risks

Sept. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Monday added 10 destinations to its most severe level of travel warning. The health agency designated Afghanistan, Albania, Belize, Grenada, Israel, Lithuania, Mauritius, Serbia, Slovenia and Saint Kitts and Nevis as "Level 4: Very High," urging Americans not to travel to these destinations unless they are fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy