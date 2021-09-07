CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Bergman Island' Trailer: Mia Hansen-Løve's Newest Drama Arrives In Theaters In October

Cover picture for the articleMia Hanson-Løve already had success at the Cannes Film Festival before, with a Special Jury prize victory in 2009 when “Father Of My Children” screened in the Un Certain Regard section. Now, after yet another successful Cannes debut with her latest film, “Bergman Island,” the film is heading to various fall festivals and eventually to a theater near you this fall.

'Bergman Island' Best Awards Chances Are Mia Hansen-Løve's Script and Mia Wasikowska's Fearless Performance

You may need a PhD in Ingmar Bergman to understand every nuance of French writer and director Mia Hansen-Løve’s “Bergman Island.” Still, the writer’s branch of the Academy may have enough of the qualifications to embrace its charming story. Even with delectable performances from its cast ensemble, most notably Mia Wasikowska in her finest acting effort yet, the small independent film will undoubtedly face significant challenges during awards season. Distributor IFC Films will have to be very specific with voting groups to entice members to give the film its fair shake. Will they be successful in that quest? That remains to be determined.
New US Trailer for 'Bergman Island' Starring Tim Roth & Vicky Krieps

"All this calm and perfection… I find it oppressive." IFC Films has debuted a new official US trailer for the indie drama Bergman Island, the latest film from acclaimed French filmmaker Mia Hansen-Løve (who is one of my personal favorites). This first premiered at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, and was one of my favorite films of the festival. In Bergman Island, an American filmmaking couple go to the island where Ingmar Bergman was inspired and find that the lines between reality and fiction star to blur. It was filmed back in 2018 on the island Fårö in Sweden. Talented actors Vicky Krieps and Tim Roth star, with Mia Wasikowska, Anders Danielsen Lie, Joel Spira, and Clara Strauch. I've been a fan of Mia Hansen-Løve for years (interviewed her in 2016) and this is yet another excellent and intellectual creation in her oeuvre. I wrote a glowing review of the film at Cannes, saying it's "another light and breezy walk-and-talk film" about relationships and an exploration of how to be inspired by the past. I highly recommend this.
Bergman Island Brings Vicky Krieps Back Into the Spotlight

Sometimes a project arrives at the right time—but in the case of Bergman Island, it was more about just how long it stayed with star Vicky Krieps. The Luxembourg-born actor had broken out in a big way in Paul Thomas Anderson’s 2017 period piece Phantom Thread, yanked from obscurity and into the Hollywood spotlight practically overnight. “I was so lost,” the actor says now over Zoom. “I had all these crazy Americans talking to me. I come from a different planet.” She felt scared, alienated, and needed to digest the experience. She avoided public events, retreated back into her “cave.” A few months after the 2018 Oscars, which concluded her Phantom Thread whirlwind, she began production on a new film called Bergman Island. For many reasons, production wound up lasting two years, on and off. “The movie is a milestone in my personal story because it took so long,” Krieps says. “Over those two years, the film helped me to accept the artist I am.”
