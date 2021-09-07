‘Bergman Island’ Trailer: Mia Hansen-Løve’s Newest Drama Arrives In Theaters In October

The rise of one criminal or another in the US has always led to a slew of discussions over what made it possible, why it’s romanticized beyond belief, and in the case of the BMF, why it was seen as people of color taking back what had been taken from them for so long. Any idea that has a person preying on others, including those they call their own people so that they can prosper and either give back to their community or horde it all for themselves, or a little of both, is one that has been pushed numerous times over the years since the whole Robin Hood mentality has become something that many audience members tend to love since it creates a good story and when applied to real-life stories it becomes even more popular sometimes as people find that they want to learn more about the story in order to discover what’s real and what was exaggerated by Hollywood. Black Mafia Family is the story of two brothers who worked their way up to become two of the most powerful figures in the drug trade, which means it’s a movie that’s going to feature plenty of violence and a lot of very shady material.

