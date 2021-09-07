CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kerens, TX

Kerens sweeps Kemp in straight sets

By Russell Slaton
themonitor.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKERENS–The Class 2A Kerens Lady ‘Cats volleyball team overpowered the Class 3A Kemp Lady Yellowjackets in a 3-0 straight-set win Sept. 3. Following the match, Kerens moved to 8-14 on the season while Kemp dropped to 2-9. Olivia Holt gave Kerens a 6-2 first-set lead with three consecutive aces. A Kemp point on a block stopped the bleeding before Kerens continued with an Elaysia Morgan ace and McKenzie Bancroft kill to increase the Lady ‘Cat lead to 10-3.

