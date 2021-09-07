CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jimmie Allen: Is He Joining ‘Dancing With the Stars’?

By Nicole Barlage
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the premiere later this month, ABC is slowly revealing the cast for the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars and after the show’s latest Instagram post, fans are speculating country star Jimmie Allen will be among the cast. The Instagram post features the DWTS mirror ball, a...

Olivia Jade Joins Dancing With the Stars Season 30

Watch: JoJo Siwa and Suni Lee Join "Dancing with the Stars" Can Olivia Jade waltz her way back into people's good graces?. The 21-year-old beauty influencer will be part of the cast for the upcoming 30th season of Dancing With the Stars, a source close to her confirmed to E! News on Wednesday, Sept. 1, adding that the YouTuber has no dance experience. The insider also said that Dancing With the Stars is one way that she is taking her life into her own hands, learning from past mistakes and challenging herself in new areas.
Brian Austin Green Joins 'Dancing with the Stars' For Season 30

Brian Austin Green is slipping into some dancing shoes ... we've learned he's the latest celeb to join the upcoming season of "Dancing with the Stars." Brian's famous for starring on the original "Beverly Hills, 90210" and now we'll see if he's got any skills in the ballroom. The official...
Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ Music Video

The official music video for Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood’s duet “If I Didn’t Love You” premiered Wednesday night (Sept. 8). Shot at Nashville’s Schermerhorn Symphony Center the music video captures the tension of an unresolved relationship. “Carrie was made for this song, but also for this video,” said Aldean....
Brett Eldredge Scares A Bear In A Garage: Watch The Video

Brett Eldredge had a big surprise in Asheville, North Carolina, a few days ago involving a black bear. Brett shared the video showing the bear brazenly walking into the garage and attempting to go through the garbage at the home where he was staying. Eldredge shared video of the incident Wednesday with his 1.4 million Instagram followers.
Sam Hunt: Listen To His New Single ’23’

Sam Hunt - 23 (Audio) New single, '23', out Thursday at 6am ET. Listen to Sam Hunt's '23' here: https://strm.to/SamHunt23 Listen to Sam Hunt's latest music: https://strm.to/SamHun... No announcement has been made on a full album from Hunt, but the song has been released to country radio. Sam Hunt’s Beard.
Luke Combs Gunning For CMA Entertainer Award

Reigning CMA Male Vocalist of the Year and Album of the Year award-winner Luke Combs is now nominated in three categories at the 55th Annual CMA Awards. This time around, Luke is vying for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year and Song of the Year for “Forever After All.”
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Convinced a Spice Girl Is Joining Season 30

Is Dancing With the Stars getting an extra dose of spice this season? Ahead of Wednesday's full cast reveal on Good Morning America, the ABC dance competition show has been teasing the celebrity dancers competing for the Season 30 Mirrorball Trophy, and fans are convinced Mel C of the Spice Girls is on the cast list.
Cole Swindell Announces the Death of His Mother, Betty Carol Rainey

Cole Swindell's mother, Betty Carol Rainey, passed away recently. The country music star broke the news on Monday evening (Sept. 13) with an Instagram story. Swindell's social media post offered no details about the date of Rainey's passing or the cause of her death. He simply posted a picture from an airplane flight back to Georgia plus the caption: "Lost my sweet mom today. I know she's up there. Gonna miss her so much. Love y'all."
Parenting Has Given Thomas Rhett Some Album Ideas

Thomas Rhett is the ultimate girl dad and is getting ready for his fourth daughter’s arrival, so it’s safe to say he’s learned a thing or two about parenting. Rhett took to Instagram to share his track list for a record he’d make one day called “Parenting.”. Some of Rhett’s...
Gabby Barrett Reacts to Four CMA Nominations: Watch

It was quite a morning for Gabby Barrett. The singer woke up to the news she received four CMA nominations. Barrett is nominated for Female Vocalist of the Year, New Artist of the Year, Single of the Year and Song of the Year, making her the most nominated female artist for this year’s CMAs. You can see all of the nominations “here”
Chris Janson: No, He Is Not DM-ing You On Facebook

Chris Janson is one of the most distinctive voices and personalities in country music, but someone is trying to get away with imitating him. Not artistically, but on Facebook. Janson’s team posted to his Facebook page: “Attention: Please DO not talk to anyone on here posing as Chris Janson. You will NOT get a DM from Chris, his team or anyone on Facebook. People are scamming, sending fake messages. Report & block immediately.”
Former WWE Champion set to join Dancing With The Stars

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... The Miz will be trying his hand at ballroom dancing. PWInsider is reporting The Miz is slated to join the cast of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars for it’s 30th season. Other notable pro wrestling appearances on the show include Stacy Keibler, Nikki Bella, and former AEW World Champion Chris Jericho.
Carly Pearce Tells Her Truth This Week as a CMA Nominee

Talking about the new album, Carly shares “My truth in 15 songs. All written in stone. I can’t wait to share them with you this Friday.”. 29: Written in Stone is coming out the week after it was announced that Carly is a double CMA Award nominee. She received nods in the categories for Album and Female Vocalist of the Year.
‘American Idol’ Star Lauren Alaina’s New Hallmark Movie is Both Cute and Cringe

Lauren Alaina stars as Callie Jackson in the new Hallmark film, Roadhouse Romance. The Season 10 American Idol runner-up has become a prominent voice in the country music scene since her time on the show. Alaina is a natural when it comes to acting in this light-hearted romance story. This is her second made-for-television film and certainly not her last.
