CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Reba McEntire Shares First Glimpse of Upcoming Lifetime Christmas Movie [Watch]

By Sterling Whitaker
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Reba McEntire is coming to Lifetime in a new Christmas movie this holiday season, and she shared a first look with her fans in a post to social media. The country superstar and actor turned to Instagram on Friday (Sept. 3) to share a new Lifetime commercial that first aired on Friday, advertising the network's upcoming It's a Wonderful Lifetime slate of holiday films. The clip gives fans a brief look at several scenes from McEntire's upcoming film Christmas in Tune, which also stars former Dukes of Hazzard star John Schneider.

hudsonvalleycountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Reba McEntire mourns devastating death with heartfelt tribute

Reba McEntire has mourned the loss of her close friend, popular actor Ed Asner, who passed away over the weekend at the age of 91. Taking to Instagram, the country singer shared a lovely photo of the pair of them together, alongside the caption: "Magic moments getting to film the 'Somebody's Chelsea' music video with the one and only Ed Asner. Rest in peace, my friend."
CELEBRITIES
centralrecorder.com

Reba McEntire Is Frustrated by Rex Linn’s Busy Career

Things aren’t great with Reba McIntire and Rex Linn as they are fighting over career and schedule? According to one report, CSI Miami star has grown frustrated with his girlfriend’s busy schedule. ‘Reba’s On The Brink’. According to The Globe, McEntire’s working too hard. She’s working twice as hard these...
CELEBRITIES
Raleigh News & Observer

What to Watch on Saturday: New movies on Hallmark and Lifetime

Cheer for Your Life (10 p.m., Lifetime) - Tonight’s Fear the Cheer movie tells the story of, Cindy’s (Grace Patterson), whose spirits are crushed after she endures a hellish and humiliating cheerleader initiation week. Unfortunately, her dreams aren’t the only thing in danger when another girl on the squad turns up dead. When Cindy also disappears, her mother will have to beat the clock in order to save Cindy from becoming the next victim. This one also stars Anna Belle Bayley, Allison McAtee and Marisa Lynae Hampton.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Jana Kramer
thepressboxlts.com

KY Downs Gives “Reba McEntire Guitar” As Winning Trophy

(KY Downs General Manager showcases a guitar from Country Music legend Reba McEntire that was gifted as a winning trophy on Saturday at KY Downs / Photo by Coady Photography) The FanDuel Meet at Kentucky Downs is celebrating the region’s heritage on both sides of the border with distinctive trophies for the owners of its major races.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Television#Reba Mcentire Shares#Tune#Barb Star#Lifetime#Fried Green Tomatoes#Nbc
kizn.com

Jason Aldean Shares That a Special Guest Came to See Him Back In the Saddle

Jason Aldean shared on social media that he had a special guest show up at his recent Back In the Saddle tour stop in Arkansas. Jason shared a pic that he took with Mr. Worldwide, and also commented “Big thanks to Arkansas for showing up and to my man Pitbull for coming and hanging out after the show. Who knows? Maybe a future collaboration”
MUSIC
995qyk.com

Parenting Has Given Thomas Rhett Some Album Ideas

Thomas Rhett is the ultimate girl dad and is getting ready for his fourth daughter’s arrival, so it’s safe to say he’s learned a thing or two about parenting. Rhett took to Instagram to share his track list for a record he’d make one day called “Parenting.”. Some of Rhett’s...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Marietta Daily Journal

Lifetime Christmas movie filming on Marietta Square

MARIETTA — As it often is, Marietta Square this week is once again the setting of scenes to appear on TV in coming months. Movie crews were out on West Park Square on Wednesday afternoon shooting for a Christmas movie that will appear on Lifetime in December, according to Tracy “Twinkie” Byrd, executive producer on the TV film.
MARIETTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Marketing
NewsBreak
Instagram
Outsider.com

Reba McEntire Extremely Impressed by TikTok Take on Classic ‘Fancy’

On Tuesday (September 7th) country superstar Reba McEntire took to her TikTok account to show her reaction to Reyna Roberts’ version of her hit single “Fancy.”. “#duet with @thereynaroberts You go girl! Fancy would be proud! #sangin #rangin #fancy #reba #reyna #countrymusic,” Reba McEntire declares on TikTok. Both McEntire and Roberts go back and forth with their duets to each other.
THEATER & DANCE
Hello Magazine

Miranda Lambert shares incredible news with fans after CMA nominations

Miranda Lambert has released an acoustic version of her hit duet with Elle King, Drunk (And I Don't Wanna Go Home). The track, which on Thursday was Nominated for Musical Event of the Year at the 55th Annual Country Music Association awards, was a summer smash for the country singers, and the two took to Instagram to celebrate their nominations.
MUSIC
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘Party From Hell’ Lifetime Movie Online

A party planner gets revenge using every tool in their party planning playbook in Party From Hell. This new Lifetime movie features Eric Roberts and an unsuspecting mother stepping into the worst party imaginable. The 2021 Party From Hell movie premiere date and time is Friday, September 3rd 2021 at...
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Carrie Underwood Hits The Stage In Short Shorts For CMA Summer Jam Performance

While performing at CMA Summer Jam, Carrie Underwood wore a pair of black shorts, paired with a fringed top, to belt out her hits. The biggest names in country music gather to perform at Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater at the end of July 2021. The event was for CMA Summer Jam, which will air in a three-hour special on ABC at 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 2. Carrie Underwood was one of the stars in attendance, and she absolutely captivated the crowd with her performance. During her set, Carrie sang two of her most iconic songs, “Last Name” and “Church Bells.” She was also joined by Dwight Yoakam for duets of “Guitars Cadillacs” and “A Thousand Miles From Nowhere.”
CELEBRITIES
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Trace Adkins Cast in ‘Monarch,’ New Country Music TV Drama

Trace Adkins has joined the cast of a new country music-focused TV drama. The country star has a leading role in Fox's Monarch, Deadline reports. Adkins will be playing the character of Albie Roman: "Texas Truthteller, reigning King of Country Music and husband of Dottie Cantrell Roman, known as the tough-as-nails Queen of Country Music, with whom he has helped create a country music dynasty," per Deadline. Award-winning actor Susan Sarandon will play Dottie, while Anna Friel has also been cast, as the character of Nicolette "Nicky" Roman.
NFL
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
535K+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy