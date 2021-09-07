CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WNBA playoff seeds up for grabs as teams enter home stretch

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 7 days ago

NEW YORK (AP) — The WNBA playoff chase may come down to the final day of the regular season on Sept. 19. Six teams have already clinched postseason spots, although where they will finish in the standings is still up for grabs. Connecticut, which remained the unanimous choice atop the AP WNBA power poll, is still the top seed. The Sun are riding a nine-game winning streak. Connecticut, Las Vegas, Minnesota, Seattle, Phoenix and Chicago have all reached the postseason.

#Las Vegas#Ap#Sun
WNBA.com

Minnesota Lynx Clinch 2021 WNBA Playoff Berth

MINNEAPOLIS-ST. PAUL – With Tuesday night’s 74-66 win over the New York Liberty at Target Center, the Minnesota Lynx clinched a playoffs berth for their 11th consecutive season, the longest active streak in the league and second-longest such run in WNBA history (Indiana, 2005-2016). It marks Minnesota’s 13th overall WNBA Playoff appearance.
MINNESOTA STATE
