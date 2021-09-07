Walk to End Alzheimer’s Is September 18th – Why It’s So Important

According to act.alz.org, the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer's in El Paso, TX is tentatively planned to be held in person this year on, October, 23, 2021 at La Viña Winery. Event coordinator, Brenda Maxon, stated on the event website, “We're moving forward with plans to host the Walk to End Alzheimer's in person this fall. We are planning every Walk with the health and safety of our constituents, staff, and volunteers as our top priorities. All events will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, masks (where required), contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. We will continue to closely monitor Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), state and local guidelines to ensure Walk events adhere to recommendations and are safe for attendees.”

EL PASO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO