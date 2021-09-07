Kelly Ripa Shares Secret to Having Open Line of Communication With Kids

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest are back for a brand new season of Live With Kelly & Ryan and, of course, we had to have Ripa stop by the studio today too!. Ripa, who is mom to kids Lola, 20, Joaquin, 18, and Michael, 24, with husband Mark Consuelos, shared she's now navigating being an empty nester but a key to raising kids with an open line of communication comes down to not showing judgment.

