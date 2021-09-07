Hank’s Gourmet Beverages Introduces Limited-Edition Fall Favorites: Pumpkin Spice And Caramel Apple Cream
Philadelphia, Penn. – Hank’s Gourmet Beverages, the Philadelphia-based, third generation family business which helped launch the craft soda boom in the 1990s, is responding to widespread customer and retailer input with a new packaging scheme for its two popular fall seasonal flavors. Hank’s critically acclaimed, limited-edition seasonals, Pumpkin Spice and Caramel Apple Cream, will be hitting markets coast-to-coast in colorful 4-Packs. The announcement was made by Tony Salvatore, Partner and Chief Customer Officer of Hank’s Gourmet Beverages.www.bevnet.com
Comments / 0