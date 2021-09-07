CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health Services

America’s provider shortage: Can digital health resuscitate our broken care delivery system?

By Alyssa Jaffee
MedCity News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Provider Shortage: Can Digital Health Resuscitate Our Broken Care Delivery System?. Have you ever wondered why it takes so long to schedule an appointment with your primary care provider? Or why wait times for specialists — from OB-GYNs to psychiatrists, to gastroenterologists or dermatologists — can take upwards of weeks if not months in many cases. You are not alone. The system has made it far too difficult for the American population to quickly get the care they need.

medcitynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional only fully functional hospital in our region

Thibodaux Regional facilities fared very well during Category 4 Hurricane Ida with minimal damage. The other area hospitals experienced severe damage to their facilities and/or failure of their generator sets, and most have since closed their facilities. Thibodaux Regional is the only fully functional hospital in the region at this...
THIBODAUX, LA
beckershospitalreview.com

5 hospitals, health systems expanding digital health retail strategies

From inking new partnerships with consumer retail companies to rolling out new pharmacies to expand its patient base, hospitals and health systems increasingly are looking at ways to build their consumer presence. Here are five hospitals and health systems that have advanced their digital health retail strategies this year. Baltimore-based...
RETAIL
CBS Denver

Hospital Doubles Up Patients In ICU Rooms As Delta Variant Surge Threatens Northern Colorado’s Health Care System

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) – Public health officials and hospital leaders said Wednesday the surge of COVID-19 patients from the delta variant is threatening the health care system in northern Colorado. (credit: CBS) They want more people to get vaccinated in time to avoid another major surge in the fall. UCHealth reported on Wednesday morning that 94 patients have COVID-19 or could be possibly infected in northern Colorado, including 36 patients who require intensive care. Poudre Valley Hospital has already started doubling up patients in ICU rooms, doctors sharing that some of those hospitalized are as young as their 20s. “Seeing people with COVID-19, young...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Health#Health Care Providers#Health System#Digital Health#Americans
beckershospitalreview.com

Broadening the scope of executive health: How hospital systems can provide executive health services for their community

The pandemic has heightened individuals' interest in protecting their health. It has also caused hospital systems to reevaluate their services to keep their communities healthy. Becker's Hospital Review recently spoke about executive health with John E. Schmidt, MDVIP's executive director, health systems. MDVIP is a leader in personalized, preventive care...
HEALTH
MedCity News

NorthShore University HealthSystem to test Laguna Health’s new post-discharge recovery app

Recovery after surgery or a major procedure can be a challenging and, at times, fragmented process. One company is attempting to change that with an application that aims to personalize post-hospital discharge recovery. Launched Wednesday, Laguna Health’s app provides patients with educational materials, customized recovery plans and virtual access to...
CELL PHONES
mobihealthnews.com

How digital health can help refugees access medical care

The U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and the subsequent evacuation of 123,000 civilians has created another wave in the ongoing refugee crisis. Historically, refugees and displaced persons have faced a number of challenges, including finding access to housing, school, healthcare and other social determinants of health. Inadequate services, language barriers and...
HEALTH SERVICES
stateofreform.com

OCBH director outlines the effects of capacity and workforce shortages on behavioral health providers

Oregon’s behavioral health system is struggling with capacity, workforce, and access concerns, according to Heather Jefferis, executive director of the Oregon Council for Behavioral Health (OCBH). While overdose deaths are continuously rising in Oregon, she says, behavioral health providers continue to lose qualified employees, which creates capacity difficulties. Get the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
news4sanantonio.com

Health care providers across Texas pause to reflect on pandemic's impact

Friday marks the 18-month anniversary of the first COVID-19 case in the state of Texas. Health care workers across the state took a moment to pause and reflect as they continue their fight against the pandemic. There was silence on one of the COVID floors at University Hospital Friday just...
TEXAS STATE
MedicalXpress

Profit motive in medicine may contribute to a broken health care system

Profit motive in medicine may contribute to a bloated, complex, and fragmented health care system said the American College of Physicians (ACP) in a new policy paper published today in the Annals of Internal Medicine. The paper, Financial Profit in Medicine, goes on to say that the principles of professionalism and medical ethics should ensure medicine retains a patients-over-profit orientation and protects the patient-physician relationship.
HEALTH SERVICES
Slate

Just Say It: The Health Care System Has Collapsed

Recently, a local news station in Houston ran a story about a man who passed away while waiting for a hospital bed. The story went viral. Daniel Wilkinson, a 46-year-old veteran who served two deployments in Afghanistan, presented to a community hospital a few doors down from his home in Bellville, Texas, a small town on the outskirts of Houston. He was feeling sick and was ultimately diagnosed with gallstone pancreatitis.
HEALTH SERVICES
WDTN

ODH leaders discuss health care worker burn out, shortage

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — In a press conference Thursday morning, Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health, highlighted the struggles many healthcare workers are facing during the pandemic. “We have remarkable healthcare systems and healthcare providers, professionals, who’ve worked tirelessly to make sure those resources are available...
DAYTON, OH
Marietta Daily Journal

Doctor Exposes the Shadowy World of Health Care in America

CONCORD, NC, September 9, 2021 — Everyone needs health care at some point in their lives, and wouldn’t it be nice if navigating through the system was as easy as buying a new car? Actually, it should be even easier, right? Because car salespeople aren’t reputed to be the most trustworthy people in the world. Well, when you throw the covers off the American Healthcare System, you reveal a lot of shady individuals all vying for your health care dollars.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Herald Tribune

Labor shortage puts strain on Sarasota health care providers

There’s a white tablecloth dinner every night of the week at Aviva Senior Living in Sarasota. At dinnertime in the Sarasota the retirement community at 17th Street and Honore Avenue, there’s gourmet food, a professional wait staff and a dress code, meant to remind seniors in independent living of the days of formal suppers. It’s something residents look forward to, CEO Jay Solomon said – it’s an important social time of the day.
SARASOTA, FL
MedCity News

Developing value-based virtual partnerships: What health plans should know

If there’s a silver lining to the Covid-19 pandemic, it’s the spotlight it has put on the role of value-based, virtual health care models to address issues such as access to specialists, healthcare speed and efficiency, and healthcare inequities. Indeed, approximately 75 percent of employers in a recent survey said...
HEALTH
Delaware County Daily Times

Capsule providing free prescription delivery to Crozer Health patients

Since the beginning of the week, about 60 percent of Delaware County has been open to receiving same-day home delivery prescriptions – all for free. “We’re just starting out at Delaware County Memorial Hospital helping them with their patient discharge,” Delco native Ron Braunfeld said. “We’re starting there with Crozer. I want to take care of the closest 600,00 people in Delaware County. I want to take care of all of them.”
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
dailycitizen.news

Hamilton Health Care System residency program continues

Hamilton Health Care System is early on in the second year of its residency program. Thirteen physicians have started their internal medicine residency, and six have started a family medicine residency. Hamilton recently hosted its second White Coat Ceremony, a rite of passage for resident physicians to emphasize the importance...
HEALTH SERVICES
WSAW

Survey examines the use of digital health care among white and minority men

(WSAW) - Digital healthcare and virtual doctor visits skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic. In fact, virtual visits at Cleveland Clinic went from 37,000 visits in 2019 to 1.2 million in 2020. We know that men tend to avoid regular doctor visits with their healthcare providers since conversations can often be uncomfortable and because healthcare disparities exist for many men. The use of digital health is making it easier for all men to access quality healthcare.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy