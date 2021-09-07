CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Crosse, WI

Hunger Task Force hosting drive up food distribution Sept. 15

By Emily Pyrek
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Hunger Task Force, 1240 Clinton St., will hold a drive-up food distribution from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sept. 15. Kwik Trip and City National Bank will assist. “This is our opportunity to showcase the community support that our programs rely on,” says Shelly Fortner, executive director of The Hunger Task Force. “Our food distributions have helped hundreds of families who have struggled throughout the pandemic and beyond.

lacrossetribune.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Society
City
La Crosse, WI
La Crosse, WI
Society
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Distribution#Food Services#Charity#The Hunger Task Force#City National Bank

Comments / 0

Community Policy