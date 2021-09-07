CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple announces September 14 product event with “California Streaming” tagline

Cover picture for the articleApple will broadcast a prerecorded product tour on Tuesday, September 14 from the Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California to unveil iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7. STORY HIGHLIGHTS:. The next Apple event is happening on September 14, 2021. This one will be centered around the new iPhone 13.

BGR.com

Apple iOS 15: News, features, rumors, and more

Every year, Apple breathes new life into the iPhone with an update to iOS, the phone’s operating system. Last year, iOS 14 brought a relatively major update, with features like home screen widgets and the App Library. Earlier this year, however, Apple announced iOS 15. It’s set to make just as much of an impact on our daily lives. Currently, iOS 15 is in its eighth beta. That basically means that the operating system is still being tested and tweaked before a wide release. But, you can download it and install it on your iPhone if you wish. That doesn’t mean...
CELL PHONES
theclevelandamerican.com

These are the products that Apple could launch at its virtual event this Tuesday

IPhone users found the ‘Easter Egg’ hidden on the page dedicated to the September 14 event, which allows them to see the company logo in augmented reality. Apple’s annual event, which takes place this Tuesday, September 14, Through live broadcasts, the technology company has been making excuses for years to reveal new product lines it plans to offer its buyers ahead of the winter holidays. Although the products and their exact specifications will be officially released this Tuesday, some versions of the potential releases that Apple could launch have already been leaked.
ELECTRONICS
techaeris.com

Apple announces new iPad mini with A15 Bionic chip

The long-awaited Apple Event happened today, and one of the bigger announcements of the event was the new iPad mini. The iPad mini has gained a cult following and is one of the most popular tablets on the market. One of the biggest changes is the design, as it gets its new looks from its Pro siblings.
ELECTRONICS
State
California State
GeekyGadgets

Apple Store offline ahead of iPhone 13 event

The Apple Store is now offline ahead of Apple’s iPhone 13 event which takes place later today. Apple will be launching a range of new devices at today’s press event. At the press event later today we will get to find out more details about the new iPhone 13 range of smartphones, plus the new Apple Watch Series 7. There are also rumors of the new AirPods 3 and the new iPad at today’s press event.
CELL PHONES
Tom's Guide

New iPad 9 tipped to launch alongside iPhone 13 today

It looks like the iPad 9 could make an appearance during today's Apple event after all. We've just spotted a new rumor that the iPad mini 6 won't be the only tablet that could be unveiled today. That's according to @PandaIsBald (via MacRumors), a Weibo user who has previously spilled...
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

The rumored, redesigned iPad mini may feature an 8.38-inch display and launch in October

There’s a possibility that today’s California Streaming event is, well, very streamlined. We know we’ll see the iPhone 13 lineup debut later today, and the Apple Watch Series 7 is a safe bet as well. What’s up in the air, though, is whether or not we’ll see any new iPad models showcased today, or if we’ll see the third-generation AirPods for that matter.
TECHNOLOGY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Park#Apple Events#Apple Watch Series#California Streaming#Ar
TechRadar

Apple Watch 7 release date, price, specs and news

The Apple Watch 7 has launched on September 14 Apple event alongside the iPhone 13, bringing the first redesign to Apple's smartwatch line. While the wearable isn't coming until later in the fall (Q3 2021), we finally know what's coming – and it looks like a bunch of incremental improvements.
ELECTRONICS
SlashGear

Apple warns iPhone users should update to new iOS 14.8 ASAP

Apple has released iOS 14.8, along with iPadOS 14.8, watchOS 7.6.2, and macOS Big Sur 11.6, patching some security issues that the Cupertino firm says it believes have been actively exploited. The new software – released for iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, and Mac today – is recommended for all users, Apple says.
CELL PHONES
iclarified.com

Apple Introduces New iPad Mini With All-Screen Design

Apple introduced its next generation 8.3-inch iPad mini today featuring an all-screen design that drops the Home button, an A15 Bionic chip, Center Stage support, and more. Featuring the brand new A15 Bionic chip, the new iPad mini delivers up to 80 percent faster performance than the previous generation, making it the most capable iPad mini ever. A new USB-C port allows faster connectivity, and cellular models with 5G bring more flexible mobile workflows. New advanced cameras, Center Stage, and support for Apple Pencil (2nd generation) enable new ways for users to capture photos and videos, communicate with loved ones, and jot down their ideas when creativity strikes.
TECHNOLOGY
iclarified.com

Apple Debuts New iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini

Apple has debuted its new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini smartphones featuring camera improvements, faster processors, better battery life, and more. Both models feature major innovations, including the most advanced dual-camera system ever on iPhone — with a new Wide camera with bigger pixels and sensor-shift optical image stabilization (OIS) offering improvements in low-light photos and videos, a new way to personalize the camera with Photographic Styles, and Cinematic mode, which brings a new dimension to video storytelling. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini also boast super-fast performance and power efficiency with A15 Bionic, longer battery life, a brighter Super Retina XDR display that brings content to life, incredible durability with the Ceramic Shield front cover, double the entry-level storage at 128GB, an industry-leading IP68 rating for water resistance, and an advanced 5G experience.
CELL PHONES
idownloadblog.com

FlickType developer is taking Apple to court over the Apple Watch’s brand new keyboard

While there are many developers out there happy with Apple’s App Store (even with the rules and fees), there are some who have taken exception to Apple’s shenanigans. Especially as it relates to apps being “Sherlocked” by the company. One app developer is still upset with Apple, and plans to take things to the next level because of it.
TECHNOLOGY
BBC

Apple iPhone 13 brings portrait mode for video

Apple has announced its new iPhone 13, which can film "portrait mode" videos with a depth of field effect. The new cinematic mode "anticipates when someone is about to enter the frame" and shifts focus to them, Apple said - something known as "pull focus". It is the only smartphone...
CELL PHONES

