We already know Xiaomi is hosting an event September 15 where we should see the debut of the Xiaomi 11T and 11T Pro phones. A new post on the brand’s official Twitter account over the weekend hints at another “Lite” device makings its way to the scene. This should be the rumored Xiaomi 11 Lite NE (New Edition) which was spotted in a TENAA listing at the beginning of the month. That certification also revealed the device will be known as the Xiaomi CC11 in China.

CELL PHONES ・ 1 DAY AGO