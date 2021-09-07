CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oscar Isaac talks 'The Card Counter,' balancing blockbusters and intimate dramas

By Jake Hamilton
Fox 32 Chicago
Fox 32 Chicago
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFOX 32 Entertainment Reporter Jake Hamilton spoke with Oscar Isaac about his notable balance of starring in big, splashy blockbusters (Star Wars and Dune) as well as more intimate, quiet dramas (The Card Counter, Ex Machina and Inside Llewyn Davis).

