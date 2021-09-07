Monday Morning QB Devin Gardner - To throw the bubble, or not? That is the question

Well the first game of the 2021 football season is in the books and the Deacs had absolutely no trouble taking down the Old Dominion Monarchs 42-10. There is no such thing as a bad win, but now its time to absolutely overreact to everything we saw on Friday night and drop some steaming hot takes from the game and the rest of the college football landscape. Please keep in mind that these are just the opinion of a fan who doesn’t really know that much about the sport of football, and because Wake won this game in such a blowout, pretty much all hot takes are going to be negative by definition.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO