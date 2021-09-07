Enrique Iglesias Reveals Upcoming ‘Final’ Album Might Be His Last One
WASHINGTON — In a conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias recently revealed that his forthcoming album, titled “Final,” might be his last one. “It might be my final album,” said Iglesias to his fellow singers about the Long Play (LP), which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 17, 2021. “It’s not something that I have been thinking about […]www.thefloridastar.com
