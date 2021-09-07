Enrique Iglesias Reveals Upcoming ‘Final’ Album Might Be His Last One

Fans suspected as much but now it has been confirmed by the actress herself that Briana Nicole Henry is leaving GENERAL HOSPITAL. “I suppose it is that time, isn’t it,” she shared on Instagram. “As I celebrated my third year of being on GH yesterday, I also watched my last episode as Jordan Ashford air. People kept asking me how it felt to have ended my time on the show and it wasn’t until yesterday that it really sank in, as I watched Jordan’s goodbye to her family and knew the tears you saw were real tears between not just colleagues, but friends.”

