Enrique Iglesias Reveals Upcoming ‘Final’ Album Might Be His Last One

By zenger.news
Florida Star
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — In a conversation with Ricky Martin and Sebastian Yatra, Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias recently revealed that his forthcoming album, titled “Final,” might be his last one. “It might be my final album,” said Iglesias to his fellow singers about the Long Play (LP), which is scheduled to be released on Sept. 17, 2021. “It’s not something that I have been thinking about […]

www.thefloridastar.com

