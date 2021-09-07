CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorde No Longer Performing At 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON — Grammy-winning singer Lorde has initially announced one of the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) performances, but MTV confirmed that the artist’s set is canceled. The official Twitter account for the award ceremony confirmed that the 24-year-old singer would not be hitting the stage as previously planned. “Due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year’s show. […]

