Lorde No Longer Performing At 2021 MTV Video Music Awards

Lorde will no longer perform at the VMAs on Sunday, Sept. 12. The New Zealand musician, who released her third studio album, Solar Power, in August, was slated to take the stage this weekend for the annual ceremony. However, the official VMAs account recently announced in a tweet that "due to a change in production elements, Lorde can no longer perform at this year's show." The statement added, "we love Lorde and cannot wait for her to perform on the VMA stage in the future!"

CELEBRITIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO