Charlottesville-based Mudhouse Coffee Roasters has bought 1119 King Street in Old Town, and hopes to open as soon as possible. The current tenant, J. Brown and Co., still has two years left on their lease and have indicated to the new building owners that they’re interested in getting bought out. If that happens, it will take about two months after the tenant moves out to gut the building and make it ready to open for business, according to Mudhouse partner Matthew Dragas.

RESTAURANTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO