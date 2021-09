On Sept. 11, the Finnell Family is gathering in Hamburg to celebrate the lives of Rose Finnell Howell, Tom Finnell, and Betty Finnell Sjulin. To honor their lives Rose’s daughter Jackie Rollins will be driving her horse in the Popcorn Day Parade. The horse, Sir Thomas was born the same day that Tom Finnell passed away therefore he was named after him. Look for this Beautiful Black Gypsy Vanner near the end of the parade.

HAMBURG, IA ・ 7 DAYS AGO