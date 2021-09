Activision has been consistently banning thousands of cheaters in Call of Duty: Warzone. The game has recently banned 100,000 Warzone accounts in a single day for cheating. The company has dropped a cryptic video on Twitter to send out a message to all the Warzone cheaters. The video claims to have a real reaction from a Warzone player, who got all of his accounts banned for cheating even without playing the game. The player then says that he is happy about his accounts being banned and that Activision is taking cheating more seriously. At the end of the video, Activision warns, “We know what you’re doing. We’re coming for you.” In the caption for this video, the company has said that PC anti-cheat for Call of Duty: Warzone is coming later this year.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO