Organizations in the field of law, construction, manufacturing, or any similar service require a lot of paperwork. The clients of such organizations are often handed out various Word, PDF, or Excel files put together in folders. The files can be many, including service contracts, leaflets, invoices, installation manuals, reports, and so on. Printing all these files can be really frustrating and take a lot of time. That’s because you need to open each file and print it separately. If you are looking for automated printing of this bunch of documents, the Print Conductor tool is the answer. This tool offers batch printing that lets you print multiple files at once.

SOFTWARE ・ 12 DAYS AGO