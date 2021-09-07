CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Baumgartlinger faces another layoff after 2nd knee surgery

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 7 days ago

LEVERKUSEN, Germany (AP) — Bayer Leverkusen midfielder Julian Baumgartlinger is set to miss at least three months after undergoing another knee operation, the German club said Tuesday.

The 33-year-old Austria international had surgery on Monday and could return in January following the Bundesliga’s winter break, the team said.

Baumgartlinger was a regular for Leverkusen and captain of Austria before he injured a cruciate ligament in his left knee in January and spent four months on the sidelines.

He recovered to make Austria’s squad for the European Championship but only made one brief substitute appearance at the tournament. He came off the bench in all three of Leverkusen’s games so far this season.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Ottumwa Courier

Barcelona forward Braithwaite to undergo knee surgery

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite will need surgery on his left knee, the Catalan club said Monday. Barcelona said the Danish player has not responded well to conservative treatment and will undergo surgery in the coming days. Barcelona did not say how long Braithwaite is expected to...
UEFA
BBC

Sampdoria 2-2 Inter Milan: Dimarco and Martinez score for visitors

Italian champions Inter Milan were held to a draw as Sampdoria twice came from behind to claim a point. Federico Dimarco thumped a free-kick into the top corner, but ex-Southampton defender Maya Yoshida equalised. Lautaro Martinez then delightfully finished off a slick counter-attack for Inter on the stroke of half-time...
SOCCER
Janesville Gazette

Hertha, Gladbach get 1st Bundesliga wins; Frankfurt draws

BERLIN (AP) — French striker Myziane Maolida scored on his Bundesliga debut to seal a much-needed 3-1 win for Hertha Berlin at promoted Bochum on Sunday. Suat Serdar got the other two goals as Hertha claimed its first points of the season after opening with three defeats, easing the pressure on coach Pál Dárdai before the next must-win game at home against another promoted team, Greuther Fürth, on Friday.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Knee Surgery#Austria#Ap#Bayer Leverkusen
goal.com

'Salihamidzic should keep his mouth shut!' - Dortmund's Zorc responds to Bayern chief's Reus comments

The sporting director is not happy with his Bayern counterpart's comments about the attacker's Germany withdrawal. Michael Zorc has hit out at Bayern Munich's sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic after he criticised Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus following his withdrawal from international duty with Germany. Salihamidzic questioned why Reus pulled out...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Australia’s Tim Paine faces Ashes fitness race after neck surgery

Australia’s Test captain, Tim Paine, will undergo surgery to repair a pinched nerve in his neck in a bid to be fit for the Ashes series. Paine has been experiencing discomfort in his neck and left arm due to a bulging disc, which has limited the intensity at which he can train and has not responded to previous attempts at treatment.
SPORTS
bvbbuzz.com

Bayer Leverkusen 3-4 Borussia Dortmund: Key Talking Points

Borussia Dortmund were able to take away all three points from Bayer Leverkusen at the BayArena, but not before both teams played out a thriller of a game that ended 4-3 in favor of the Black and Yellows. The first matchday since the international break was an exciting one for...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bundesliga
NewsBreak
Soccer
Place
Europe
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Sports
fearthewall.com

Looking Around the League: Bayern Munich Beat RB Leipzig, but Wolfsburg Stay Top

Borussia Dortmund’s seven goal thriller with Bayer Leverkusen was undoubtedly the highlight of the weekend, but there were some pretty good matches all over Germany’s top flight over the last few days. We had a total of 28 goals across nine games, which is an average of just over three goals a game.
SOCCER
chatsports.com

Bettor nets $50K by hitting a wild 10-team soccer parlay

How was your weekend? Did you hit any 10-team parlays that paid 100-1? One lucky BetMGM customer did, after placing $500 on a 10-team moneyline parlay that included French, German, Spanish and English soccer action. It resulted in a $50,047 payout and a few unforgettable sweats. The ticket looked like...
GAMBLING
Daily Herald

Villarreal held by Atalanta in return to Champions League

VILLARREAL, Spain -- Villarreal was frustrated by Atalanta in its return to the Champions League after a 10-year absence, being held to a 2-2 draw at the start of the group stage on Tuesday. The Europa League champions rallied to take the lead in the second half but conceded late...
UEFA
theScore

Champions League preview: Predictions, players to watch, and more

With the Champions League making its anticipated return this week, we peer into our crystal ball to predict what will happen in Europe's premier club competition this season. How will the eight groups unfold in the coming months? Here's our best guess at the final standings, and by extension, the knockout-stage participants:
UEFA
Seattle Times

Benfica held to 0-0 draw at Dynamo Kyiv in Champions League

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Benfica was lucky to escape with a point against Dynamo Kyiv in a 0-0 draw in the Champions League on Tuesday which dents both teams’ already slim chances of advancing from a group also containing Barcelona and Bayern Munich. Mykola Shaparenko volleyed the ball past Benfica...
UEFA
FanSided

Celtic double injury update ahead of Real Betis game

Celtic have done well to make it to the group stage of the Europa League after a tough start to the season. Ange Postecoglou’s side have shown a lot of progress over the past couple of months and it will be interesting to see how they perform in the competition. They have been placed in one of the toughest groups though with the likes of Bayer Leverkusen, Real Betis and Ferencvaros.
UEFA
NBC Sports

UEFA Champions League wrap: Juve, Bayern roll; USMNT’s Brooks sent off

Eight UEFA Champions League matches are in the books, and perhaps the biggest surprise is the lack of surprise at Barcelona being clobbered by Bayern Munich. Chelsea won, Manchester United was stunned at the death, Juve cruised, and there were four draws across the first day of the group stage for the 2021-22 tournament.
UEFA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

569K+
Followers
313K+
Post
268M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy