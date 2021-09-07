CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

MSSU lecture to highlight Japanese art group

By From staff reports
The Joplin Globe
The Joplin Globe
 6 days ago

Missouri Southern State University will host "Executing the Paintbrush: Gutai Art Imparting Life to Matter" at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

The lecture is presented by Caitlin Overton, manager of educational programming at the Warehouse in Dallas, Texas, and is offered as part of MSSU's annual themed semester.

The Gutai Art Association (1954-1972) was an avant-garde group of artists originating in Osaka, Japan, and led by founder Jiro Yoshihara. Known for expressive action paintings and performances, the Gutai Art Association had 59 artists join over its 18-year history. The presentation will guide viewers through the variety of works created by Gutai artists, focusing on the action paintings of the movement and the artists’ conceptual rethinking of art during this period.

Admission is free. For a link and passcode to the Zoom event, go to mssu.edu/japan.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Reuters

Californians to decide governor's fate in Republican-backed recall

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Sept 14 (Reuters) - California voters will decide on Tuesday whether to recall Governor Gavin Newsom in a special election that will test the power of a Republican Party still dominated by former President Donald Trump in a deeply Democratic state. Newsom, a first-term governor and former lieutenant...
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Art, TX
Local
Missouri Entertainment
Local
Missouri Education
Local
Texas Entertainment
State
Missouri State
Dallas, TX
Education
State
Texas State
City
Dallas, TX
Dallas, TX
Entertainment
Local
Texas Education
The Associated Press

Jeff Bridges says tumor shrank, COVID ‘in rear view mirror’

Jeff Bridges says his cancer is in remission and his COVID-19 case is “in the rear view mirror.”. The actor shared the good news on his website on Monday, saying his tumor shrank from 12 inches to the size of a marble. But in an update he said he wrote back in March and is sharing only now that he’s feeling better, Bridges said he and his wife, Susan Geston, were infected with COVID-19 in January while he was undergoing chemotherapy.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mssu#Japanese Art#The Gutai Art Association
The Joplin Globe

The Joplin Globe

Joplin, MO
3K+
Followers
392
Post
614K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Joplin Globe

Comments / 0

Community Policy