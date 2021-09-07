MSSU lecture to highlight Japanese art group

Missouri Southern State University will host "Executing the Paintbrush: Gutai Art Imparting Life to Matter" at 1 p.m. Wednesday via Zoom.

The lecture is presented by Caitlin Overton, manager of educational programming at the Warehouse in Dallas, Texas, and is offered as part of MSSU's annual themed semester.

The Gutai Art Association (1954-1972) was an avant-garde group of artists originating in Osaka, Japan, and led by founder Jiro Yoshihara. Known for expressive action paintings and performances, the Gutai Art Association had 59 artists join over its 18-year history. The presentation will guide viewers through the variety of works created by Gutai artists, focusing on the action paintings of the movement and the artists’ conceptual rethinking of art during this period.

Admission is free. For a link and passcode to the Zoom event, go to mssu.edu/japan.