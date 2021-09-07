Capital One and The DEC Network partner to support small businesses during Dallas Startup Week
At the start of the pandemic, Ryan Joaquim learned how his small business, Cut Form LLC, could fill a growing void. Joaquim’s day-to-day operations at his Garland-based apparel manufacturing company involved cutting fabric, leather, plastic and fiberglass. His materials soon went toward personal protective equipment, and by using cash back rewards from his Capital One Spark 2% Cash Back Rewards card, Joaquim increased his D-FW production to over 60,000 face shields per week.www.dallasnews.com
