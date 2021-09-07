CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital One and The DEC Network partner to support small businesses during Dallas Startup Week

By Sabrina Corsiga
Dallas News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt the start of the pandemic, Ryan Joaquim learned how his small business, Cut Form LLC, could fill a growing void. Joaquim’s day-to-day operations at his Garland-based apparel manufacturing company involved cutting fabric, leather, plastic and fiberglass. His materials soon went toward personal protective equipment, and by using cash back rewards from his Capital One Spark 2% Cash Back Rewards card, Joaquim increased his D-FW production to over 60,000 face shields per week.

