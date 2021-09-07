CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania man killed in crash on I-95 in Delaware

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

NEWARK, Del. (AP) — A Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash involving a tractor trailer on Interstate 95 in Delaware, state police said.

The crash happened early Monday as a northbound Toyota Camry entered a slight curve and drifted onto the left shoulder, police said. The car then sideswiped a concrete barrier and traveled out of control before stopping in the middle of the roadway.

A Honda Civic hit the Toyota and the guardrail on the right shoulder. Minutes later, a tractor trailer struck the rear of the Toyota, sending it onto the right shoulder. The Toyota’s driver and passenger, both 27-year-old men from Philadelphia, were taken to a hospital, police said. The driver was admitted with injuries and the passenger died, police said.

The driver of the Honda was taken to a hospital and was treated and released. The driver of the tractor trailer was not injured.

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

