been said before

The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. if you are unvaccinated and get covid, stay home. People are being placed on waiting list for life-saving surgery because you eat the shit bro rogan spoon feeds you, and hospitals are at capacity. take your horse dewormer and stay home, hospitals got that spooky science, right? fuck you.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I’m jogging in my neighborhood on a residential street with no sidewalks, next to a park. You drive down the road toward me. There is a “20 is plenty” sign on the side of the road. I’m making my way across the street to jog through the park, and you speed up and drive dangerously close right by me. I slap your windshield with the palm of my hand. It hits it hard because you’re driving so fast.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Yes, I am talking to you. What happened to you? What did these individuals do to you that would cause you to celebrate their deaths and injuries?. Do you...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Right now the anti-vaxers in my circle are massage therapists. You studied scientific textbooks to get certified. It is time for you to dig into an immunology textbook instead...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Maybe you're the store manager? Or the floor manager? I'm guessing you're one of the two the way you bee-lined it toward me to ask me if I needed help with anything. Or I think the phrase may have been, "What can I help you with?" Automatically putting yourself in-between me and my already decided upon route through the isle. Sorry if I was a jerk when I said, "I'm good. Thank you." or "No, I'm okay thanks" or whatever it was that I said. If that was dismissive or rude of me I apologize. I'd be happy to chat it up with you next time I come in. Not only was today tough, but I'm just tryin' to hang in there and you came at me super direct and engaging and also not too long after I had just recently been harassed, followed, and eventually assaulted by a mentally deranged person where I was left with no choice, but to defend myself. Or maybe it's just because I came directly to the store after walking the streets of 122nd in-between Powell and Holgate, but either way it's really off-putting when you run up on people like that. Or at least it is to me. Were you on me for some reason? It made me feel really uncomfortable. Anyways, hopefully it was nothin'. See ya next time I come in. Hope you have a good weekend.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. The city has paid out $3 million is settlements linked to Portland cop abuse/assault. Last week the city paid out another $50,000 dirty-cop settlement. Violence in the streets is rampant, with the cops on virtual strike. With Wheeler and Lovell hiding under their desks, the cost in dollars and human lives is terrible. Is there no solution to Portland's policing shit show, without send damaged paramilitarists back into the streets?
The COVID-19 pandemic has been unpredictable from the start: Few epidemiologists could have envisioned this is where we'd be, more than 18 months in. But a year and a half of study has enabled scientists to learn about the virus's patterns, particularly when it comes to initial symptoms. This is the latest research about the order in which those first physical signs appear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
A Detroit family is devastated after two high school sweethearts died within hours of another. Troy and Charletta Green, both 44, were diagnosed with COVID-19 in mid-August. According to Fox 2 Detroit, the couple had planned a family vacation to Florida. Troy became sick before his wife, and Charletta took off without him. Both of them ended up in the hospital– Troy in Sinai Grace, a day later.
CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was begging for her attackers to stop, but they just kept swinging – punching her in the face.
Days after the Chicago woman was thrown to the ground by a group of teen assailants downtown, she talked only to CBS 2’s Jermont Terry.
The woman and her boyfriend were on their way to the Chicago Transit Authority Red Line subway at State Street and Jackson Boulevard Saturday night. They were waiting for the elevator at ground level to go down to the platform.
But they never made it. Instead, trouble found them, surrounded them, and attacked them.
“I was...
When the father of two went to bed, he awoke paralyzed from the neck down. An LFC supporter spoke of his ‘panic’ when he woke up paralysed one morning. Dad-of-two Darren Wycherley, 55, said he was in a’state of panic’ when he realized he couldn’t move his body and called for help.
MOON TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area mother has a warning for every parent out there about hand sanitizer. She says what happened to her young daughter was a nightmare that no other parent should ever have to endure. It was her second day of kindergarten at Moon Township area’s J.H....
The Mercury provides news and fun every single day—but your help is essential. If you believe Portland benefits from smart, local journalism and arts coverage, please consider making a small monthly contribution, because without you, there is no us. Thanks for your support!. Good morning, Portland! Do you want the...
We all have a friend who drinks too much and ends up trying to fight someone. If that's you, the best thing for you is to have a peaceful drinking friend who will just defuse whatever situation you run your mouth or fists into. The worst combination is two drinking buddies with an inclination to throw down as soon as the bottles are empty.
A TikTok user said it was “a mistake” not getting vaccinated against COVID-19 in her last post before she died following a battle with the virus. It was one of several posts Megan Alexandra Blankenbiller of Florida shared from her hospital bed in hopes of encouraging others to get vaccinated. Blankenbiller died of the virus on Aug. 24, People reported. “I did not get vaccinated,” Blankenbiller ...
YOU may have heard parents discussing RSV in the playground, and wondered what it is and if it is life-threatening. Health chiefs have issued a warning to mums and dads to know the signs of the virus in children. RSV cases are higher than typical for this time of year,...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. We don't have five years. We don't have three weeks. Have you arranged meet-up points in your community?. Is your family ready?. What will happen to your pets?. Where...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. That charming mother fucker. All it takes is dangling some jewelry on plane, an interesting backstory, a cool name and BAM! Girlfriend gone. If you enjoy articles like this,...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I'm pretty brand freaking new to this I,Anonymous thing, but Jesus. Do you guys have any other thoughts rolling around your head other than how much you despise the horribly deplorably grotesque of poor excuse for a mayor? Jesus. I mean I'm not his biggest fan, but fer chrissakes...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Why does every place with a legit breakfast burrito open at 9AM or later? Don't come at me with some bougie brunch place that opens early, I want a real breakfast burrito, not some 14$ sock someone filled up with garbage at whole foods. Like many, I work at 9AM most of the time. Breakfast is eaten before work at like 8AM, or desperately crammed into my face over the sink at work around 8:55. So I never get to enjoy this delicious treat. Eat one for lunch you say? No way. Everyone knows it's illegal to eat a breakfast burrito for lunch if you have already had breakfast. I don't want the Egg Cops breaking down my door, locking me up and throwing away the key. My literal only choice is to skip breakfast and starve myself, putting my life in danger then get a breakfast burrito later. Someone, please for the love of god start a burrito place that opens at 7AM.
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. Ted Wheeler and Chief Lovell should immediately release all information and records documented by the city related to the August 22nd terrorist attack on Portland organized in coordination with the Proud Boys and other Washington state residents.
Comments / 0