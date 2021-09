Now that Monday’s game has concluded the first week of the 2021-22 NFL season is over. The games did not disappoint. There were a lot of great matchups throughout the week. A lot was learned this first week but it is important to remember that not all Week 1 headlines stick. Last year many were convinced after week one that Tom Brady and the Buccaneers may have been overhyped and that Gardner Minshew and the Jacksonville Jaguars could be in the middle of the pack rather than the bottom of the league. By the end of the season, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl and Jacksonville lost 15 straight games and had the first overall pick.

