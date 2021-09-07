Wisdom can come from the darndest places

I always feel like I’m in the principal’s office when I talk to James McMurtry. It’s not that I’m in trouble, necessarily, but I’d better have a helluva reason for being there. Of course, in this case, I do. McMurtry’s long-awaited New West debut, The Horses and the Hounds arrived on August 20th and is exceptional in the way that all his work tends to be. Every line of every song feels carved from bone and populated by real-time epiphanies that dare to endure. As always, McMurty comes equipped with a solid core of friends and players (David Grissom, Daren Hess, Sean Hurley, and Kenny Aronoff) as well as guest appearances from Lone Star conspirators Charlie Sexton, Bukka White, Betty Soo, and others. The Horses and the Hounds has regularly been qualified as James’s “first album in six years” and as much as I’ve anticipated it, I wonder at the sentiment. Six years? Is that how long it takes to really know someone? Because that’s my notion of McMurtry’s songs and the many lives inhabiting them. They take time. On this trip to the office, James indulges my commentary, continues our history lesson, shares his frustration at the ongoing pandemic response in his home state of Texas, and laments the myth of the artist.

